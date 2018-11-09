Iron Maiden plans Buffalo voyage for ... next summer
These advance concert announcements are getting a little out of control.
English heavy metal band Iron Maiden has booked a show for Aug. 13, 2019, in KeyBank Center, as part of its Legacy of the Beast 2019 Tour.
Tickets, ranging from $39.50 to $125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at LiveNation.com, Tickets.com or by phone at (888) 223-6000.
The Raven Age, buoyed by guitarist George Harris, the son of Iron Maiden bassist-songwriter Steve Harris, will be the support.
Since forming in 1975, Iron Maiden has released a whopping 38 albums - including compilations, live productions, EPs and so forth - with its most recent effort a 2017 live version of "The Book of Souls," which dropped as a record two years prior.
Email: btsujimoto@buffnews.com
Story topics: concert announcements/ Iron Maiden/ KeyBank Center concerts/ Raven Age/ Steve Harris
Share this article