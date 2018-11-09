Iron Maiden plans Buffalo voyage for ... next summer

These advance concert announcements are getting a little out of control.

English heavy metal band Iron Maiden has booked a show for Aug. 13, 2019, in KeyBank Center, as part of its Legacy of the Beast 2019 Tour.

Tickets, ranging from $39.50 to $125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at LiveNation.com, Tickets.com or by phone at (888) 223-6000.

The Raven Age, buoyed by guitarist George Harris, the son of Iron Maiden bassist-songwriter Steve Harris, will be the support.

Since forming in 1975, Iron Maiden has released a whopping 38 albums - including compilations, live productions, EPs and so forth - with its most recent effort a 2017 live version of "The Book of Souls," which dropped as a record two years prior.

Email: btsujimoto@buffnews.com