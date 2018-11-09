Here's what Don Paul has to say about the snow in this week's forecast

Last Tuesday it was votes. This Tuesday it’s snowflakes, and not the pejorative term.

I’m engaging in risky business here, writing about a storm system on a Friday that won’t affect us until Tuesday, but I’ll give it my best shot. I will update this article as necessary in the comments section below since, as we all know, weather is not something carved in stone … even if the laws of physics are.

To start with, you’ve heard about the cold pattern we are in, and will be staying in, for some time to come. Head over here to take a look at the upper air pattern for the Tuesday-Wednesday period from an ensemble of models.

That pattern, which is NOT permanent, favors high probabilities for below average temperatures.

Specifically, here is a high temperature projection for Tuesday from National Weather Service headquarters:

Tuesday is the day the low pressure system will be deepening along the East Coast. After it goes by, it will pull down the coldest air mass we’ve experienced so far. Here are projected high temperatures for Wednesday, in the storm’s wake.

The Tuesday temperatures assure that any accumulating snow will be of the slushy, water-laden variety, since it won’t be all that cold at the outset. However, as the storm deepens, the arrival of the arctic air will make any lingering snow lower-density and less water-laden.

The cold trough over the Great Lakes with a strong flow ahead of it racing up the East Coast is a classic setup for a coastal storm. With Nor’easters and Western New York, there is always the question of proximity. How far west will the storm path be? Many Nor’easters pass too far to the east for their precipitation to reach this far west. This next coastal storm will be a close call.

Here is a depiction for Tuesday from the American GFS model:

The GFS takes the storm from the Jersey shore in the morning to near Cape Cod by evening, leaving us on the western edge of its snow shield. Accumulations would be modest, tending to be heavier south and east of Buffalo.

An experimental, more advanced version of the GFS brings the low a little more to the west. That slight nudge to the west would make a considerable difference for accumulations, especially south and east of Buffalo. The Canadian GEM model has the storm track even a little farther west, which would allow more warming and wetting from the Atlantic.

Even with marginal temperatures, though, the GEM puts out some hefty snowfall totals in higher elevations.

The European is actually closest to us with the storm, which would allow some mixed rain and snow for a time. Even so, the model shows a range of up to 10 inches on the hills and up to 5 inches at lower elevations on the Niagara Frontier.

If these moderate to heavy accumulations materialize, this would be somewhat ahead of schedule for significant widespread/synoptic snow, though far from unprecedented. All in all, the storm looks like at least a modest nail-biter for the likes of me.

As for what happens in the wake of the then-deepened Nor’easter, that’s when the lake effect kicks in, with gusty winds and arctic air arriving later Tuesday night and Wednesday. The alignment of the pressure gradient and the “isobars” favors a west to west-northwest flow.

A WNW flow can bring in multiple thinner bands of lake snow from lakes Huron, Erie and Ontario, but more often than not it does not favor heavier snow near the metro area.

That’s as per my primer a few days ago. Remember?