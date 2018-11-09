HELINSKI, Philip J.

HELINSKI - Philip J. "Suddenly" November 7, 2018 of Cheektowaga, NY; beloved son of Claire (nee Harasimowicz) and the late Leonard F. Helinski; dear fiance; of Jenny Ann Drdul; dear brother of Lawrence, Gary (Cindy), Timothy (Karen) and Gregory (Meeshel) Helinski; step father of Victoria (William) Fuchs; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Friday from 4-8:00 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 825-5205. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9:30 AM at St. Columba-Brigids Church, 75 Hickory St., Buffalo, NY 14204 (Please Assemble At Church). Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.