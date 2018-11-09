GRZYBOWSKI, Brian E.

GRZYBOWSKI - Brian E. Of Forestville, entered into rest November 6, 2018; beloved husband of Carolyn J. Grzybowski; devoted father of Christopher (Lisa) Grzybowski; cherished step-father of Paul Murphy, Jennifer Murphy and Michael (Jennifer) Starks; loving son of the late Alois and Mary Grzybowski; dear brother of Shannon and Moira; also survived by loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 1-4 PM for a gathering in Brian's memory. Brian was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com