Of Buffalo, NY on November 7, 2018; loving wife of the late Robert W. Godwin, Sr.; dear mother of Mary Elizabeth Maslanka (Mark Davies), Ann Marie (James) Shea, Patricia (Georges) Aboukhaled, Robin (Thomas) Collins, Heather (Thomas) Siefert, and Robert W. Godwin, Jr. (Lauren Paveljack); former mother-in-law of Anne Godwin; dear sister of Deanne (Eugene) Kessler and Edward (Marcus) Helmbrecht; also survived by 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Family will be receiving relatives and friends on Sunday 3-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY, 825-5205, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo or the Alzheimer's Association. Your online condolences may be shared at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com