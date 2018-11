FLICK, Lodema A. (Jellison)

November 6, 2018. Beloved wife of Wayne D. Flick; loving mother of Mary J. Vasquez, Jacqueline (John) McGuire, Tammy Stahlman, Jessica Hilbert, Scott (Amy) Macri, and Jason Flick; also survived by nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday 2 PM in St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Church. Arrangements by F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., Orchard Park, NY.