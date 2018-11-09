Share this article

As owner of a floral design business, Erin Lalley-Bauer creates a bridge between work wear and looking presentable for customers. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)

Fashion Friday: Meet a floral designer who loves boots and berets

Name: Erin Lalley-Bauer, 31.

Who she is: Owner of Fern Croft Floral, 291 Bryant St. The Hamburg native graduated from the Art Institute of Boston and has a background in graphic design. She has a 7-year-old daughter, Bayla Bauer.

What she’s wearing: Suzie Winkle blouse from August Market, East Aurora; black jeans from Everlane.com; boots from Clarks, Walden Galleria; Gold Toe socks; skinny cuff bracelet by local metalsmith Elise Lazickas Cominsky; copper earrings by Gretchen Meyers Wochensky of Peg’s Hardware; coat by Priory, a Canadian company, purchased at Bird in its Williamsburg, Brooklyn location.

Signature look: “I always have my shirt tucked in – and you can always see my socks exposed. There is distance between where my pant legs end and where my boots start,” she said.

Fashion statement: “Most of the time, for me, clothing is utilitarian. ‘Style’ manifests from authenticity and attitude. You got that – then you’re good to go,” she said.

Last purchase: The blouse she is wearing.

In the market for: Berets. “I want to bring back the beret. It’s a throwback,” she said.

In her shop, Fern Croft Floral. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)

 

Her earrings. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)

 

Her bracelet. (Mark Mulville)

 

Her boots. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)

 

Inside her shop. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)

