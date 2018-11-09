Far West Regional Class D football at a glance: CSP vs. Alexander

Who: Clymer/Sherman/Panama Wolfpack (10-0) vs. Alexander Trojans (10-0)

When: noon, Saturday

Where: Clarence High School

Tickets: $10

Rankings: CSP is ranked No. 7 in the News Small Schools Poll and No. 1 in the New York State Sportswriters Poll. Alexander is ranked second in the state poll.

At Far West Regionals: Clymer/Sherman/Panama is making its first appearance as a merged program. As separate programs, Clymer is 4-0 in regionals. Alexander is 0-1, losing to Maple Grove, 28-0, in 2016.

Coaching records: CSP, Ty Harper, fourth season (24-20); Alexander, Tim Sawyer, third season (29-2).

CSP key players and statistics: Jr. QB Gerrit Hinsdale (92-141-1,361-16 TDs passing), Sr. RB Derek Ecklund (144-983-15 TDs rushing; 14-153-3 receiving), Sr. RB Michael Beatman (80-718-9 rushing; 9-143-1 receiving), Jr. WR Cam Barmore (31-614-8; 59 tackles), Sr. LB Robert Overton (55 tackles).

Alexander key players: So. RB/LB Terrez Smith, Sr. RB/CB Chris McClinic, Jr. RB/LB Hayden Walton, Jr. QB/LB Dylan Busch, Sr. LB/C Jake Jasen.

How they got here: Clymer/Sherman/Panama defeated defending champion Maple Grove, 35-7, in the Section VI final. The Wolfpack used a 15-0 third quarter to break away from the Red Dragons, who trailed by six at halftime. Barmore caught five passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns and also led the defense with four tackles and an interception. Ecklund rushed 23 times for 131 yards and a touchdown, while Hinsdale rushed for a TD and tossed a pair of touchdowns.

Alexander defeated York/Pavilion, 36-0, in the Section V championship game. The Trojans were led by three running backs who all rushed for at least 100 yards in Smith, McClinic and Hayden Walton. Smith rushed for a game-high 116 yards on seven carries, scoring twice. McClinic ran 12 times for 106 yards and also caught a TD.

Pre-snap read: This game kicks off Saturday’s tripleheader of regional games at Clarence and it should be a dandy featuring the top two teams in the state.

Both teams showed the ability to pile up points during the season, but will that translate to a high-scoring affair?

CSP, which outscored its foes by 402-90, ran 41 times in last week’s win for 170 yards. Though the Wolfpack only passed 16 times, they completed 11 of those throws. They are balanced enough to make plays running and throwing. Expect CSP to use different formations to confuse Alexander’s solid defense. CSP can’t leave points on the field against this team.

Alexander, which scored 90 in a game, has outscored foes by 415-66. Smith and McClinic have rushed for more than 1,000 yards apiece and each has at least 15 touchdowns. Busch has thrown 15 touchdown passes and scored nine times off two-point conversions. Alexander has lots of athletes on its roster, more so than most Class D schools.

What’s next: The winner advances to the state semifinal game to face either III-Onondaga or IV-Tioga at 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at Union-Endicott High School.