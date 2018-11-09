Far West Regional Class C football preview: Cleveland Hill vs. Letchworth-Warsaw

Who: Cleveland Hill Golden Eagles (9-1) vs. Letchworth/Warsaw Indians (9-1)

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: Clarence High School

Tickets: $10

Rankings: Cleveland Hill is ranked No. 4 in the News Small Schools Poll and third in the state poll. Letchworth/Warsaw is ranked eighth in the state poll.

At Far West Regionals: Cleveland Hill is 2-4. The Golden Eagles defeated Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen, 38-20, in 2017 and Wayland-Cohocton, 46-20, in 2013. This is Letchworth/Warsaw’s first appearance as a combined program. As individual programs, Letchworth is 1-2, while Warsaw has never reached the Far West Regionals.

Coaching records: Cleveland Hill’s Glen Graham, 15th season (112-37); Letchworth/Warsaw, Justin Mann, first season (9-1)

Cleveland Hill key players and statistics: Sr. RB/LB Aaron Wahler (128-1,676-26 TDs; 51 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries), Sr. QB/S Javon Thomas (134-1,295-14 TDs rushing; 5-10-135-2 TDs passing; 64 tackles, 5 INTs, 1.5 sacks), Sr. DB/RB D'Mario Grant (38-322-4; 50 tackles, 1 INT, 5 passes defensed), Jr. LB/RB Chris Diem (89 tackles, 5.0 FL)

Letchworth/Warsaw key players: Sr. QB/DB Tom Standera, Jr. RB/LB Dalton English, JR. RB/LB CJ Hallopeter, Sr. RB/DL Adrian Figoura, Sr. RB/LB Sam Wolf, Sr. WR/DB Roshaun Scott

How they got here: Cleveland Hill posted its ninth consecutive win by defeating Southwestern, 32-28, in the Section VI championship game. Wahler and Thomas helped spark the comeback victory after the Trojans took a 13-0 lead. Wahler rushed 24 times for 330 yards and three touchdowns and also added a two-point conversion. Thomas added 154 yards on 22 carries, as his 7-yard touchdown with 8:13 left gave the Golden Eagles a 32-28 lead.

Letchworth/Warsaw advanced with a 13-7 victory against Attica in the Section V championship game. Standera rushed 11 times for 61 yards, while English finished with 56 yards on 10 carries. Letchworth/Warsaw spreads the wealth when it runs as five players gained at least 25 yards in the final as the team finished with 224 yards on 39 carries. The defense held Attica to 179 total yards and six first downs. The defense also limited Attica to 108 yards rushing on 39 carries, 142 rushing yards under its season per-game average.

Pre-snap read: It appears that it will be ground-and-pound with speed meets ground-and-pound with game-breaking speed.

Cleveland Hill hopes to live up to its reputation as the latter with its abundance of fast athletes. Returning All-Western New York first-teamer Wahler is 6 foot, 220 pounds and fast and has already surpassed his rushing yards total from last season but has done it in two fewer games. Wahler, who will be playing in his third regional game, will get his carries with Thomas setting himself up for potential home-run plays via fake handoffs to Wahler when the defense cheats. Remember, Thomas is also 5-10, 180 pounds and fast and thrives in big games, as he rushed for 418 yards and five TDs in the state semifinals last year. Being patient and counting on either of them turning a potential 6-yard gain into a 60-yarder will be key along with the Golden Eagles’ line playing a sound, physical game against a team whose strength is its line.

Letchworth/Warsaw’s defense has pitched three shutouts. The only teams to score in double digits against the Indians this season were Section V Class B champion Batavia and Hornell.

What’s next: The winner advances to the state semifinals to face either III-Holland Patent or IV-Susquehanna Valley at 11 a.m. Nov. 17 at Union-Endicott High School.