Far West Regional Class B football at a glance: Cheektowaga vs. Batavia

Who: Cheektowaga Warriors (9-1) vs. Batavia Blue Devils (10-0)

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Clarence High School

Tickets: $10

Rankings: Cheektowaga is ranked No. 3 in the News Small Schools Poll and seventh in the New York State Sportswriters’ state poll. Batavia is ranked fourth in the state poll.

At Far West Regionals: Cheektowaga is 3-1. The Warriors beat Hornell (28-6) last season and defeated Batavia (43-36) in 2015 and (35-16) in 2014. Batavia is 0-3, losing in its last appearance in 2016 to Dunkirk (50-48).

Coaching records: Cheektowaga, Mike Fatta, seventh season (62-11); Batavia, Brennan Briggs, seventh season (51-17).

Cheektowaga key players and statistics: Sr. QB KeShone Beal (78-180-1,471-14 TDs passing; 162-1,032-18 TDs), Sr. WR Tamell Bass (25-606-9 TDs), Jr. RB Davon Hughes (93-513-2 TDs), Sr. LB Taivaughn Roach (129 tackles, 26 TFL, 6.0 sacks), Jr. DB Jabari McDonald (68 tackles,0.5 sack), Jr. LB Quaron Trotter (55 tackles, 10 TFL, 6.0 sacks).

Batavia key players: Sr. RB Ray Leach, Sr. QB/S Ethan Biscaro, Jr. RB Alex Rood, Jr. RB/LB Cody Burns, Sr. WR/S Taiyo Iburi-Bethel.

How they got here: Cheektowaga defeated Pioneer, 14-7, in the Section VI championship game to avenge the only blemish on its record. The Warriors scored all their points in the fourth quarter to come from behind. Beal scored on a 1-yard run and then ran in the conversion early in the quarter to give Cheektowaga the lead. Rayshawn Minter scored on a 13-yard run with less than 4 minutes left for the final margin. Beal led the winners with 119 yards on 32 carries. Meanwhile, the Warriors’ defense stifled the potent running attack of Pioneer, limiting Western New York’s rushing leader Mike Rigerman to 37 yards on 17 carries and holding the Panthers to just 84 total yards.

Batavia rode the 344-yard and six-touchdown rushing performance of Leach to overwhelm Wayne, 49-14, in the Section V championship game. After falling behind 7-0, the Blue Devils scored the next 49 points to secure their fourth sectional crown in five years.

Pre-snap read: Cheektowaga-Batavia III.

The game plan is simple but sounds easier than it is. Run and stop the run. Whichever team can do that better has the best shot at advancing to the state semifinals.

Beal is like a battering ram for the Warriors. They’ll keep using him to gash the defense and set up play-action. Same goes for Leach with Batavia, who is among the favorites for All-Greater Rochester Player of the Year. Leach was stabbed in his back, stomach and multiple times on each leg during an early August incident and played in the season opener four weeks later. A former teammate was charged with two felonies in the incident.

What’s next: The winner advances to the state semifinal to face either III-Skaneateles or IV-Chenango Forks at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at Union-Endicott High School.