Far West Regional Class AA football at a glance: Lancaster vs. Aquinas

Who: Lancaster Legends (9-1) vs. Aquinas Little Irish (9-1)

When: 3:15 p.m. Saturday

Where: Clarence High School

Tickets: $10

Rankings: Lancaster is ranked No. 3 in the News Large Schools Poll and 10th in state poll. Aquinas is ranked No. 7 in the state poll.

At Far West Regionals: Lancaster is 1-2, defeating Aquinas last season 9-0. The Legends lost to Victor, 33-27, in 2016 and to eventual state champion Webster, 39-13, in 1999. Aquinas is 9-4. It last won in regionals in 2015, beating Orchard Park, 42-7, en route to its seventh state championship.

Coaching records: Lancaster, Eric Rupp, third season (31-3); Aquinas, Derek Annechino, second season (18-3).

Lancaster key players and statistics: So. QB Jason Mansell (103-184-1,372-16 TDs passing; 28-115-0 rushing), Sr. RB Brandon Wingard (180-880-7 TDs), Jr. WR/DB Shawn Davis (27-430-4 TDs receiving; 12-336-2 TDs kick return), Jr. LB/OL Conor Mahony 93 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks), Jr. LB/FB Matt Marschner (75 tackles, 10 TFL, 6.0 sacks), Sr. DB Mitch Klima (57 tackles, 11 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT), Jr. WR/DB Ethan Jurkowski (14-144-2 TDs receiving; 27 tackles, 5 INTs).

Aquinas key players and statistics: So. QB Tyler Szalkowski (109-169-1,989-24 TDs), Jr. RB Ruben Torres (127-878-10 TDs rushing; 10-107-1 TD receiving), Sr. RB/LB Caron Robinson (23-416-6), Sr. WR Kobe McNair (35-693-8 TDs receiving).

How they got here: Lancaster defeated Bennett, 17-6, in the Section VI championship game. Jurkowski led the defense with three interceptions and five tackles as the Legends silenced Bennett after giving up a 90-yard touchdown run on the Tigers’ first play. Mahony led Lancaster with nine tackles. Wingard rushed 23 times for 106 yards, Tim Gardner scored on a 2-yard run and Brian Martin caught a 5-yard TD pass from Gianluca Fulciniti.

Aquinas defeated McQuaid, 49-18, in the Section V championship game. It’s the Little Irish’s 11th title in 13 years. Torres rushed for three touchdowns and earned game MVP honors. Robinson, playing with a broken thumb and cast, ran for a 56-yard TD in the win.

Pre-snap read: Rematch central should be the theme of this postseason for Lancaster. After facing Williamsville North and Bennett in rematches of regular-season meetings in their first two playoff games, the Legends now face an opponent that most definitely remembers the outcome of the last meeting in colder-than-cold conditions at SUNY Brockport during last year’s state quarterfinal.

Aquinas, which struggled to go vertical in that game, beat opponents early this season by airing it out with Szalkowski. He threw for 474 yards and seven touchdowns in a win against St. Joe’s in September. However, the Little Irish have relied on the running game more the past couple of weeks. It’s a wise strategy since they have depth at the position, which has allowed them to weather the absence/limited availability of Robinson, a game-breaker who has been hampered by a broken thumb. He’s back playing mostly defense. Watch out for most players wearing single-digit numbers for Aquinas. It’s a good bet that he is capable of making big plays.

Lancaster would be wise to employ the strategy it used last week in its win against Bennett and in last year’s regional against Aquinas: Get an early lead and play keep away from the Little Irish’s offense by milking the play clock before each snap.

What’s next: The winner advances to the state semifinals to face either III-Cicero/North Syracuse or IV-Elmira/Southside at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Union-Endicott High School.