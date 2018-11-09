Editorial: It seems to us – Funding health, dropping a political label and lowering your age

BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York now has more than one way to promote the health of the region’s citizens. In addition to offering health insurance, and beyond its other community efforts, the company has now launched the “Blue Fund.”

This week, in its inaugural donations, the fund awarded $2.7 million to nine health-based projects around the area. They will benefit preschool age children, behavioral health workers, East Side residents who lack access to fitness facilities, those who suffer from opioid addiction and others.

It’s a thoughtfully directed use of company dollars that stands to serve the region well.

•••

Good, if artfully timed, news out of the Southern Tier: Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, announced this week that he’s dropping the “Extreme Ithaca Liberal” label that he has frequently used to tag his election opponents.

Speaking to the Olean Times Herald, the just re-elected congressman said he would “retire that label and send a message (that) hopefully by doing this that our door’s open to anyone who wants to sit down and have a rational conversation and wants to work to solve the problems that we face as a country.”

The label had become awkward, since Reed is a leader of the Problem Solvers Caucus, which styles itself as a nonpartisan group looking to find acceptable solutions to national issues. The change is good to see, but it’s hard not to wonder how much his decision was influenced by the party’s rejection in Tuesday’s congressional elections. Still, progress …

•••

Here’s to creativity: A Dutch “positivity guru” – whatever that is – wants to be younger. To that end, the Associated Press reports, Emile Ratelband has petitioned a court to let him change his birthday, so that he can be 49 instead of 69. Well, you can change your name, your address and even your sex. So why not? Eighteen, anyone?