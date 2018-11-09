Duplicate Bridge: Nov. 10, 2018

Unit championship games, offering extra points, will be held at all ACBL sanctioned clubs in the area Monday, Nov. 12, to next Saturday, Nov. 17.

• • •

The Airport Bridge Club celebrates Veterans Day with two extra-point games at no extra charge on Monday, at 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. A snack will be provided to those who play both games.

• • •

The Niagara-on-the-Lake Fall Sectional continues with pairs games at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 10, in the NOTL Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane. There also will Swiss teams at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11. For more info, click this link.

• • •

Tournament calendar

Finger Lakes Sectional – Health & Senior Services Building, 2465 Bonadent Drive, Waterloo. Today, Saturday, Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 11. For info, click this link.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 3, to Sunday, Dec. 9.

2019

City of Toronto Sectional and City of Toronto Intermediate/Novice Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 8, 2019. For info, click this link.

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, to Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, 2019, to Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Rochester Spring Sectional – TBA. Saturday, April 13, 2019, and Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, to Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, May 4, 2019, and Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, to Monday, May 27, 2019.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Non-Life Master Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, 2019, to Sunday, June 2, 2019. For info, click this link.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, 2019, to Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Rochester Summer Sectional – TBA. Saturday, July 13, 2019, and Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Rochester Regional – TBA. Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2019, to Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, and Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Manfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 9, 2019.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Rochester Fall Sectional – TBA. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, and Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, to Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, and Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, to Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

• • •

• • •

• • •

Duplicate scores

Week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Bob Linn and Mike Ryan, 63.10%; B: Allen Beroza and Bob Sommerstin, 62.20%; Judie Bailey and Dale Anderson, 51.19%; C: Pawan Matta and Ed Morgan, 49.11%; east-west, A/B: Tova and Andrei Reinhorn, 56.85%; C: Barbara Multerer and Art Schumacher, 47.62%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, (tie) Mike Silverman and Art Matthies, Judi Marshall and Allen Beroza, 59.52%; B/C: Florence Boyd and Ruth Wurster, 55.65%; east-west, A/B: Nancy Kessler and Ross Markello, 61.61%; Paula Kotowski and Bill Boardman, 54.17%; C: Janet Frisch and John Bava, 43.45%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – North-south, A: Nadine Stein and Bob Linn, 58%; (tie) Paula Kotowski and Eva Schmidt, Paula Salamone and Miri Salamone-Burnett, 51%; east-west, A/B: Martha and John Welte, 58%; C: Pawan Matta and Florence Boyd, 42.50%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon – ACBL Instant Matchpoint Game. North-south, June Feuerstein and Dale Anderson, 57.08%; Allen Beroza and Bob Sommerstein, 54.64%; Marietta Kalman and Judy Kaprove, 54.36%; east-west, A/B: Linda Burroughsford and Peter Patterson, 53.84%; Martha and John Welte, 48.68%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, A: Barbara Libby and Alan Greer, 72.62%; B: Denise Slattery and Bob Linn, 58.93%; C: Ruth Kozower and Ed Drozen, 54.76%; east-west, A: Liz Clark and Allen Beroza, 58.63%; B: Helen Panza and Mike Silverman, 56.85%; C: Ruth Wurster and Marilyn Sultz, 50%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – North-south, A: Bob Linn and Alan Greer, 58.33%; B: Eva Schmidt and Gay Simpson, 54.17%; C: David Donaldson and Ed Drozen, 53.75%; east-west, A: Joanne LaFay and Liz Clark, 55.83%; B: Martha and John Welte, 55%; C: Denise Slattery and Bill Boardman, 54.17%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – Rolene Pozarny and Cleveland Fleming, 59%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 57%; Denise Slattery and Dale Anderson, 56%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: JoAnne Nover and Carla Press, 60.71%; B: Jim McClure and Larry Himelein, 55.06%; Pat Haynes and Terry Camp, 53.27%; C: Terry and Bram Hamovitch, 52.38%; east-west, A: Marilyn Steffan and Patty Porter, 58.93%; B/C: Pat Truell and Paul Ziebarth, 58.33%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 63.33%; Judy Graf and Bud Seidenberg, 58.15%; Bill Rushmore and Stan Kozlowski, 57.78%; Chris Urbanek and Jay Levy, 55.93%; Claire Gareleck and Betty Metz, 52.59%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 999er game. North-south, A: Bill Rich and Larry Soong, 61.79%; B: Eleanor and Richard Phillips, 61.27%; C: Patty Porter and Carol Roth, 55.81%; east-west, A: Jo Nasoff-Fenton and Kamil Bishara, 64.67%; Sharon Wilcox and Dorothy Soong, 62.38%; B: Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 59.65%; Pat Rogers and Guy Puccio, 59.06%; C: Rose Ann Grimaldi and Betty DeFeo, 51.48%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – A: Penny Shui and Sue Neubecker, 62.62%; Chris Urbanek and Peter Patterson, 60.56%; B: Linda Burroughsford and Tan-Pao Lee, 58.99%; Manju Ceylany and Shakeel Ahmad, 57.76%; Kathy and Regina Pollack, 50.69%; C: Edith Knaszak and Jan O’Mara, 45.32%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – North-south, Ten-Pao Lee and Bob Padgug, 56.40%; Judy Padgug and Jim Gullo, 56.30%; Kamil Bishara and Gene Finton, 56.20%; east-west, Alex Kowal and Stan Koslowski, 71.98%; Judy Graf and Fred Yellen, 53.42%; Donna Steffan and Audrey Ray, 51.83%; Barbara Landree and Gary Schmitt, 48.76%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday noon – 750 game. Carol Neuhaus and Ruth Nowatniak, 69%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 57%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday noon – Open game. North-south, A: Glenn Milgrim and Ethan Xie, 62.73%; Donna Steffan and Sharon Benz, 58.33%; Dian Petrov and Jim Gullo, 54.40%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 53.38%; B: Jo Nasoff-Finton and Gene Finton, 50.69%; C: Linda Burroughsford and Peter Patterson, 45.31%; east-west, A/B: Martha and John Welte, 68.06%; C: Rajarshi Roy and John Marvin, 53.47%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Joe Rooney and Dave Larcom, 62%; Bob and Joan Ciszak, 61%; John Fiegl and Merry Osterander, 54%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Sue Neubecker and Eleanor Whelan, 62.50%; Helen Panza and Burt Freiman, 57.64%; Ginny Panaro and Betty Metz, 55.56%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Edna Fill and Al Dickman, 58.8%; Ed Harman and Alicia Kolipinski, 55.6%; Joyce Kindt and Henry Chudy, 55.1%; Pam and Lance Pollock, 51.4%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Jeff Bender and Gabe Tannenbaum, 60.96%; Jim Lanzo and Eugene Giorgini, 55.33%; Jim and Paula Jones, 54.61%; Roy Crocker and John Lewis, 53.46%; Gwilym Brick and Dan Blatz, 53.41%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Miriam Regnet and Ed Harman, 64.88%; Paul Capen and Jim Lanzo, 57.14%; (tied) Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, Davie and Jane Larcom, 54.17%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, George Mayers and Marian Morber, 63%; Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 60%; east-west, Mike Brown and Ron Fill, 58%; Rich Kayton and Lorey Repicci, 53%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, Jill and Bruce Brown, 63%; George Mayers and Marian Morber, 46%; east-west, Jeff Peters and Karen Synor, 58%; Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 56%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Meena Rustgi and Sukhanand Jain, 63.3%; Sue Levy and Nick Leibovic, 55.7%; Dottie Potembski and Jerry Stange, 54.8%; east-west, Mary Anne and Peter Boyd-Bowman, 72.2%; Ruth Jones and Carol Greigo, 58.9%; Joan Mack and Dick Munschauer, 52.2%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – North-south, Jane and Paul Garvey, 59%; Linda Vassallo and Wilson McClaren, 56%; east-west, (tie) Lata Maheshwari and Bill Adolf, Elaine Wegrzyn and Judy Thielman, 55%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Mike Brown and Ron Fill, 65.7%; Marv Feuerstein and Fritz Schweiger, 56.3%.

