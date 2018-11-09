Discount Diva: Several businesses offer deals for military on Veterans Day

Nothing can repay veterans for the sacrifices they make for us and our country.

But that doesn’t keep local businesses from wanting to thank them in any small way they can. Here’s how some will show their gratitude on Veterans Day Sunday.

• Thunder Falls Buffet in the Seneca Niagara Casino, 310 Fourth St. in Niagara Falls. The extensive buffet is free to all active military members and veterans on Veterans Day.

The hospitality extends year-round at Thunder Falls, with a free buffet for active duty and veterans on the third Wednesday of each month from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 1-877-873-6322 for more details.

• Tops Markets, all locations. The Amherst-based grocer will offer an 11 percent discount off the total grocery bill for all veterans, active-duty military and immediate family members in the same household on Veterans Day.

The discount excludes Instacart, pharmacy, fuel and TOPS Xpress orders, as well as gift cards, office services, alcohol and tobacco.

• Wegmans, all locations. On Monday, Wegmans will host a complimentary breakfast for active duty military and veterans in its cafes.

On the menu: stuffed French toast with mascarpone and berries, breakfast quiche, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, roasted potatoes with sautéed peppers and onions, diced fruit and coffee.

• The Grapevine Restaurant & Catering, 2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. On Veterans Day, all active-duty and veteran military can enjoy a free brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or a free dinner from a special menu after 2 p.m.

The restaurant is also offering a 10 percent veteran and military discount for the entire month of November (excluding Thanksgiving Day).

• Caputi’s Sheridan Pub, 2351 Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda. From noon to 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month, Caputi’s offers a free lunch buffet for active duty and veteran military personnel. Non-veteran companions pay $6.99.

The buffet will not be held on Veterans Day.

For more information, call 836-9758.

• Texas de Brazil, 1 Walden Galleria Drive, Cheektowaga. Up to two veterans per table get free dinner on Veterans Day and on Monday, Nov. 12. Up to six additional companions get 20 percent off their total bill.

Be sure to mention the free dinner offer and show military ID before ordering. Reservations are highly recommended. For more information, call 683-0013.

• Major Tom’s Drop Zone, 5842 Camp Road, Hamburg. The World War II-themed restaurant will offer veterans and active-duty military free spaghetti and meatballs with breadsticks. Other specials are also in the works. For more information, call 649-6100.

• Delta Sonic Car Wash, all locations. All veterans and active duty military are eligible for a free Super Kiss car wash on Veterans Day. For more information, call 1-800-843-5477.

Note: Each business has its own requirements for military identification. Any restaurant discounts will exclude alcohol. Gratuity is not included. Special conditions may apply.