In their fathers' footsteps, Clarence soccer seeks to rewrite history at state

Thirty-four years after he coached Clarence to its first boys soccer state championship game, Kenneth Kreinheder gets a sense of nostalgia from watching the Red Devils’ current playoff run.

Starting with the names on the roster.

Quinn Neelon, Nathan Vesper and Aiden Steck, three starters on a Clarence team that is ranked No. 1 among Western New York large schools and has reached the state semifinals for the fifth time in school history, are the sons of Mike Neelon, Jon Vesper and Eric Steck from that breakthrough team in 1984.

“That was the best team I ever had,” said Kreinheder, who coached the Red Devils from 1976-95 and now keeps the clock at home soccer games. “It’s hard to say how they compare because soccer has changed so much. But that was a very skillful team, a good group that was dedicated to the game, and I see some similarities in personality and the way the current team approaches the game.”

Along with Roger Showalter, a top player for Clarence in the late ’80s and father of current senior Ross Showalter, the fathers coached many of the Red Devils’ players in youth leagues.

“That pride and tradition of taking a Clarence team to states has really sunk in with them,” said Mike Silverstein, the varsity coach since 2000. “The fathers were able to instill that in them at a young age and I think they are definitely driven by knowing their fathers had that history and could kind of relate to them.”

Quinn Neelon was fascinated by his father’s soccer career at a young age, inquiring, “What was your record? Did you go to states. Did you win states?”

The questions were answered when he walked into Clarence High School for the first time and read Mike Neelon’s Wall of Fame plaque. Mike Neelon was the top forward for the ’84 team that came within six overtime minutes of being co-state champions, and his record as Clarence’s all-time leading scorer held for more than a decade after he graduated.

“It’s always been in the back of my mind, the records he had and what he accomplished,” said Quinn Neelon, who leads this year’s team with 20 goals.

Jon Vesper is also on the Clarence Wall of Fame. A three-year varsity soccer player who was a sectional champion wrestler, Vesper was Clarence’s varsity wrestling coach when he died from a heart attack at age 40 in 2007. The Section VI wrestling coaches award is named in his honor.

Nathan Vesper now wears his father’s soccer No. 10 as a senior midfielder for the Red Devils.

“I found a picture of him and it said his position and his stats and stuff. It was pretty cool,” Nathan said. “Before games, during games, I always try to be like him. It was always a goal to get to states and one-up my dad.”

Silverstein coached modified soccer with Jon Vesper and recalls Nathan crawling around the Clarence wrestling room as a toddler.

“I could tell you his dad would be so proud of what he’s become,” Silverstein said.

Nathan Vesper’s playing style reminds Mike Neelon of his former teammate.

“I see his father’s quick feet,” Neelon said. “The same with Eric Steck’s son. You see bits and pieces from the fathers in their sons.”

Aiden Steck, a junior defender, “is a tough, gritty presence on the back end,” Silverstein said, just like his father was for the Red Devils.

“I didn’t really know much until my dad told me one day and he gave me a bunch of stories,” Steck said. “He said they were a really hard-working team just like ours.”

Ross Showalter has long been aware of his father’s accolades. They’ve had frequent conversations about the Red Devils’ all-time greatest players.

“It’s always been my goal to try and be one of the best like he was,” said Showalter, who was Clarence’s leading scorer the past two seasons before shifting to a play-making role in the midfield and earning first-team All-Western New York recognition as a senior.

As Showalter and his teammates carry on their family legacies, they strive to leave their own.

“We love what they did but we are making our own history,” Showalter said. “We don’t want to be remembered in our father’s shadows. We want to make our own shadows and be remembered for what we did.”

For Mike Neelon, this postseason has stirred memories of his championship run, but he has gained more satisfaction from seeing his son experience the same thrill.

“When you get your kids involved in athletics, you want them to them to experience some of the benefits that you derived,” said Neelon, who coached the Clarence soccer team for a few years after Kreinheder retired. “The intangibles of athletics, the teamwork, character, camaraderie, sportsmanship, the way these boys have come together and play for each other and become something bigger than themselves has been really great to sit back and watch through the eyes of a parent.”

The Red Devils also have gotten significant contributions from Gehrig Lahti, a vocal leader in the midfield who has returned after missing most of last season with a broken leg to make the All-WNY first team, junior forward Taha Ahmed, the team-leader in points with 18 goals and 10 assists who scored the game-winner in the Far West Regional game that sent Clarence to states, and Kenny Suen, a third-year varsity player who came out of the net two games into the season to play a key depth role in the field and scored the winning goal in the sectional semifinals.

Seeking its first state championship in its fifth semifinal appearance, Clarence (18-2), ranked second in the state in Class AA, plays No. 4 Port Washington (13-6) from Long Island on Saturday at Middletown High School. The state championship game is Sunday.

“I don’t see us going in as underdogs,” Quinn Neelon said. “We will represent Section VI well this weekend.”

Neelon called it a chance to rewrite history.

“Hopefully this time,” he said, “we can bring home the state title.”