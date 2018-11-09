Buffalo crews gear up for first snow of the season

Snowplow crews in Buffalo are ready.

As many as 30 snowplows could be dispatched over the weekend, based on weather conditions, said Steven J. Stepniak, commissioner of Public Works, Parks and Streets.

Snowplows were out Friday morning for an annual test phase of routes, said city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

There were no plans as of Friday afternoon to pre-salt city streets because a lot of moisture is expected, which can wash away the salt, Stepniak said Friday at a press conference in City Hall.

Public Works officials will monitor city roads and streets by the time workers begin their shifts at 11 p.m. Friday, Stepniak said.

Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destinations and give snowplows plenty of room on the road. Make sure windshield wipers are functioning properly and that there is plenty of windshield washer fluid, Stepniak said.

He also reminded residents to bag leaves from their yards and place the bags curbside for collection by city crews. Do not push leaves into streets because that causes problems, Stepniak said. Wet leaves get slippery when it freezes and they block drainage receivers.

As of now, winter parking restrictions for bus routes will go into effect Nov. 15. That’s when cars cannot be parked on bus routes between 1:30 a.m. and 7 a.m., but the city may extend the date based on weather forecasts, Stepniak said.