Celebrated writer of the South, Jesmyn Ward, coming to Buffalo for Babel series

Jesmyn Ward at age 41, is already the first woman and the first person of color to win two National Book Awards for Fiction.

In doing so, she joined the ranks of literary giants Saul Bellow, William Faulkner, Philip Roth, John Updike, Bernard Malamud and John Cheever.

Ward won her second in 2017 for "Sing, Unburied, Sing," the same year she was awarded a MacArthur Foundation "genius grant."

On Thursday, she will be on the stage at 8 p.m. in Kleinhans Music Hall as part of the Babel literary series.

This will be her first trip to Buffalo, a place she said has aroused her curiosity after encountering the city in works of fiction.

"It always seemed like such a rich place, and an unfamiliar place to me since I grew up in southern Mississippi," Ward said.

Her other major books are "Where the Line Bleeds," followed by "Salvage the Bones," her first book to win a National Book Award, and the memoir "Men We Reaped." She has also edited "The Fire This Time: A New Generation Speaks about Race."

All of Ward's work -- and much more -- are likely to be touched on during her lecture and a conversation that follows with Barbara Cole, Just Buffalo Literary Center's artistic director.

Question: Growing up, I became aware -- and more than a bit wary -- of Mississippi through the song "Only a Pawn in their Game" by Bob Dylan, which concerned the death of civil-rights leader Medgar Evers, and "Here's to the State of Mississippi," by Phil Ochs. That song begins, "Here's to the State of Mississippi. For underneath her borders the devil draws no lines, if you drag her muddy river, nameless bodies you will find."

Answer: That's powerful. I'm not familiar with either, unfortunately, and would like to hear both of them.

Your work seems to be about dragging Mississippi's muddy river to reveal its buried secrets.

The reason I feel a responsibility to do that is that it pains me that so much has been erased from the public's consciousness. I feel a responsibility to bring those bodies up and bring those people back to life, and try to make them live again in the public imagination.

Do you worry we're losing our collective history? Take, for instance, what Kanye West said recently about slavery being a choice.

That definitely is a fear of mine. He has no idea what came before, or what the people he is talking about suffered. He is making light of what they endured with a terrible, cavalier, untrue statement about their lives. I definitely think that there's a danger of forgetting our history, and there's always that danger that maybe we'll repeat the past.

In "Sing, Unburied Sing," you embrace magic realism. Ghosts are used to bridge the stories of historic and modern-day oppression at Parchman Farm, an actual prison in Mississippi. What led you to employ ghosts as a literary device?

When I started writing, I actually didn't know there would be ghosts. I knew there would be supernatural elements, because I had been wanting to write something that had a bit of magic in it. I wanted Jojo, one of the characters, to have some extrasensory powers. When I researched Parchman Prison, I read about 12- and 13-year-old children who were charged with crimes that shouldn't have even been crimes, who were sent to Parchman and enslaved. When I discovered that children like this existed, I had to write about it, and the only way I could do that was to employ ghosts. That's how I figured out I was writing a ghost story.

Do you like horror movies or supernatural things in general?

I actually do. I'm very easily spooked. Sometimes I watch them with my hands over my face and I peek through my fingers. Since I've gotten older, if I do watch a phantom or a suspenseful film, sometimes I will look up the film first so I can read the plot summary and prepare myself for what is about to happen. The dread and suspense are almost too much to bear.

Buffalo photographer Milton Rogovin became famous for photographing poor and marginalized people on the city's West Side. He called them "the forgotten people." You also shine a light on people who have been marginalized and are all-too-often dismissed.

That is something I try to do. I see what it means when people like the ones I write about are not included in the conversation, when they're made invisible. Something that drove that home for me was what happened after Hurricane Katrina. I saw the way that people in the rest of the nation talked about poor people in New Orleans and poor people on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, how dismissive they were.

With your success, you could probably live and teach anywhere. Do you ever think of leaving Mississippi?

Mississippi is home and will always be home, but I am not committed to living and teaching there for the rest of my life. I wrestle with that decision, especially raising children. Who knows? Maybe some day I will end up somewhere in the northern reaches of the country living and teaching. I'm sort of playing it by ear.