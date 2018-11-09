Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Thursday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Nashville Predators. Road record of 7-0 is three shy of '06 Sabres NHL mark. (1)

2. Tampa Bay Lightning. Creating space in Atlantic with four straight wins after loss to Preds. (2)

3. Vancouver Canucks. Pettersson, Boeser forge immediate turnaround in first year after Sedins depart. (5)

4. Minnesota Wild. Staal hits 400 goals, Parise hits 700 points. (6)

5. Toronto Maple Leafs. Still trying to transfer road magic to home. (8)

6. Winnipeg Jets. Power play scores in franchise-record 10 straight games. (3)

7. Colorado Avalanche. Showdown at McDavid land Sunday night. (4)

8. Calgary Flames. Fell again in Anaheim, where they've lost 24 of the last 25 meetings. (10)

9. New York Islanders. First in Metro in November? Trotz just plain coached. (17)

10. Boston Bruins. Halak has overtaken struggling Rask at starter. (9)

11. San Jose Sharks. No goals, minus-9 for Karlsson in first 16 games. Is this a bad fit? (15)

12. Pittsburgh Penguins. Malkin lucky he didn't get a game or two for head clip on Caps' Oshie. (7)

13. Edmonton Oilers. Lucic lucky he wasn't suspended for mugging of Tampa's Joseph. (13)

14. Dallas Stars. Upper-body injury might shelve Klingberg for a month. (20)

15. Washington Capitals. Champs finally posted first two-game winning streak of season. (14)

16. Buffalo Sabres. They can actually outscore teams now. Imagine that. (21)

17. Montreal Canadiens. Domi has 12 points in seven career games vs. Sabres. (11)

18. Arizona Coyotes. Averaging four goals per game in 6-3 run. (18)

19. Columbus Blue Jackets. Looked great against Sabres but Panarin still has only five goals. (19)

20. Carolina Hurricanes. Darling beats Blackhawks, notching first win of season vs. his old team. (12)

21. Philadelphia Flyers. LA and Chicago changed coaches. Is Hakstol next? (23)

22. Anaheim Ducks. Still leaving goalies to face far too many pucks every night. (26)

23. New York Rangers. Lundqvist stole one from Sabres. (29)

24. Vegas Golden Knights. Lady Luck continues to frown as Haula suffers gruesome knee injury in Toronto. (25)

25. Chicago Blackhawks. Players shell-shocked by Quenneville firing? Took just 21 minutes to fall into 4-0 hole in Colliton's debut. (16)

26. Ottawa Senators. Here's hoping Team Dysfunction made changes on its PK this week after Uber video surfaced. (22)

27. New Jersey Devils. Wasn't hard to predict this group falling well back after last year's jump. (24)

28. St. Louis Blues. Red-hot O'Reilly's first career hat trick caps 14-point run over seven games. (27)

29. Detroit Red Wings. See Flyers. Blashill shouldn't be feeling too secure either. (28)

30. Florida Panthers. Sabres needed someone in Atlantic to fall back and Boughner's boys doing that quite nicely. (30)

31. Los Angeles Kings. Sacked Stevens to try to save season. But need roster makeover much more. (31)