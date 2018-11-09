Hall inductee Alexander Yakushev has vivid memories of 12-6 loss to Sabres in 1976 exhibition game

TORONTO -- Alexander Yakushev was standing in the corner of the Esso Great Hall of the Hockey Hall of Fame Friday with his interpreter. There were crowds nearby around Gary Bettman, Martin Brodeur and Martin St. Louis. Yakushev, still a massive man at age 71, was with a couple of Soviet reporters when The Buffalo News chimed in.

"Buffalo!" Yakushev said, breaking into a big smile and waving his index finger in my direction. He knew what was coming.

Many fans these days are too young to remember but one of the Sabres' most momentous days in franchise history came on a Sunday afternoon in Memorial Auditorium on Jan. 4, 1976. It was an exhibition game against the Soviet Wings and Yakushev was their star. By now, he was well-known as an Olympian and as the leading scorer for the Soviets in the legendary 1972 Summit Series against Team Canada.

The Russians were in town for a couple of days after a 7-4 win in Pittsburgh. They watched the Sabres blunder through a 9-6 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on New Year's Night. They were more worried about their game on Jan. 7 game in Chicago.

Big mistake. The Sabres won, 12-6, stunning an international television audience by handing the Russians their worst defensive beating ever in international competition. It's a record that still stands.

"I remember the game very well," Yakushev said through the interpreter. "We saw the game before, Buffalo vs. Los Angeles. Your team was really bad. They were all crouched on the ice and we were very relaxed. We were thinking, 'We're going to beat them easily.' We were going to have a very

good day."

Didn't happen. The Sabres outshot the Russians, 46-21, and 10 players scored. Rick Martin had two goals in the first period and Danny Gare was the only other player with two.

"We were smashed by your team," Yakushev said. "They were really tough. They played very well. It was very surprising the game went that way. There were four games that year and the only game we lost was in Buffalo."

The Sabres played the Montreal Canadiens the next night in the Forum. In the wake of the victory, Montreal fans broke decorum when Buffalo came on the ice for warmups. The crowd rose into a standing ovation -- for the visiting team.

If you've never seen the highlights of this one, it's worth spending the 10 minutes to give a gander to this YouTube video below. It's a CBC broadcast with Bill Hewitt on play by play and Brian MacFarlane on color.