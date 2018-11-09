Buffalo marijuana operation shut down, AK-47 recovered

A marijuana growing operation in Buffalo was shut down Wednesday, during which 30 marijuana plants as well as a loaded AK-47 were recovered, the Erie County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office intelligence unit had gathered information about the illegal growing operation. After a monthlong investigation, narcotics units from the Sheriff's Office and Buffalo Police Department conducted a raid at a residence on Olga Place, located off Fillmore Avenue. Angel Montes, 36, was arrested.

Detectives, deputies and officers found a marijuana growing operation, 30 marijuana plants, loose marijuana, and an AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

Montes was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon (ammunition feeding device), criminal possession of marijuana (more than 16 ounces) and criminal possession of a firearm. Montes, a convicted felon, also faces a misdemeanor count of unlawfully growing cannabis.

Montes is being held at the Erie County Holding Center without bail.