Buffalo man pleads guilty to criminal solicitation

A Buffalo man who, following his arrest in 2017, allegedly attempted to have one of his assault victims killed pleaded guilty Thursday in State Supreme Court to a single count of second-degree criminal solicitation.

Robbie Said, 39, pleaded guilty to the highest charge possible, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Prosecutors said that on Aug. 8, 2017, on Benzinger Street, Said assaulted a man who spent two months in Erie County Medical Center being treated for skull, hip and jaw fractures.

A warrant was issued for Said's arrest. Two days later, while on the run in Depew, prosecutors said Said assaulted his girlfriend, by choking, kicking and stomping her with steel-toed boots.

The girlfriend suffered facial and body injuries, as well as brain bleeds and fractures to her eyesocket and nose, according to the District Attorney's Office.

On Sept. 9, 2017, Said was taken into custody after a three-hour standoff with a SWAT team at Said's Broadway residence, according to the District Attorney's Office. A loaded weapon was recovered from inside after his arrest, prosecutors said.

Following Said's arrest, the District Attorney's Office conducted an investigation into allegations that Said was seeking to have the victim in one of the assault cases killed.

According to prosecutors, Said faces a maximum of 16 years when sentenced Nov. 30 in State Supreme Court. He has been held without bail since Sept. 14, 2017.