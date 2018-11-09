Buffalo firefighter reports gun stolen from vehicle parked at fire station

A Buffalo firefighter parked behind a Main Street fire station discovered a 9 mm handgun was stolen from his car when he left work Thursday morning, according to a police report.

The firefighter, who works at the station housing Engine 34 and Ladder 7 at Main and Mercer Avenue, told police his car had been locked and he didn't know how the thief or thieves gained access to the vehicle.

All of the car's interior compartments, including the center console where the gun was kept, had been searched. The gun had an extended magazine that was loaded with seven rounds, the firefighter told police.