Defense first? Run well? There's more to Sean McDermott's philosophy

Sean McDermott has made a living trying to stop teams from scoring.

The Buffalo Bills’ second-year head coach rose to his current position through the defensive ranks, starting as a defensive assistant in Philadelphia before working his way up to coordinator, first with the Eagles and then with the Panthers.

So he’s well aware of how difficult it is to slow opposing offenses. In fact, it has never been more difficult. It’s just past the midway point of the 2018 season, and NFL offenses are on a record-setting pace. Teams have scored 6,440 points, 736 touchdowns and 473 passing touchdowns through nine weeks, all of which are on track to set league records.

“You see the scores, they seem to be continuing to trend up and up,” McDermott said. “There’s 40-some points at times, 30-some points. It’s becoming somewhat of the norm. They’re no longer outliers, those scores. The importance of being able to score points is certainly significant.”

A new wave of pass-first, ask-questions-later offenses has challenged what has long been a bedrock of football coaching philosophy: Play sound defense and run the ball well.

McDermott might be old-school in his approach, but he knows which way the league is headed. The league average of the 32 teams is 24 points per game, up from 21.7 a year ago. Four teams — the Chiefs (36.3), Saints (34.9), Rams (33.2) and Patriots (30.0) — are averaging at least 30 points per game.

There’s a good reason for the common refrain among Bills fans this season that it doesn’t even feel like their team is playing in the same league as teams with high-powered offenses. Statistically, they’re not.

At a time when points are as easy to come by as they ever have been, the Bills are having a nightmare of a time trying to score. Buffalo’s 96 points through nine games is a 59-year franchise low. The team has been held to single-digit scoring in three consecutive games, which hasn’t happened in a non-strike season since the 1969, one year before the AFL-NFL merger.

So it’s beyond obvious that the Bills’ offense needs to be rebuilt. The first piece of that project, rookie quarterback Josh Allen, is already in place. The challenge now for McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane is to give him the weapons needed to keep up in the NFL arms race. It's one that they're keenly aware of.

“Philosophically, yes I'm a defensive coach, but I don't subscribe to the approach of, 'We're going to go out and win 9-7 every week,’ ” McDermott said. “There's probably some defensive coaches that subscribe to that, but I don't think that's any way to make a living in terms of overall philosophy for your football team.”

Does defense still win championships?

The age-old adage that offense wins games, but defense wins championships is being put to the test this season. The combined record of the four highest-scoring teams through Week 9 is 30-5. None of those teams is ranked in the top 10 in total defense.

Conversely, the combined record of the four best defenses in terms of yards allowed per game — Baltimore (305.0), Jacksonville (313.3), Buffalo (313.7) and Dallas (317.0) — is 12-22.

That’s not to say defense can be entirely forgotten. The Chiefs rank 31st overall in yards allowed, which will be their biggest concern come playoff time. The other teams in the bottom six defensively — Oakland, Atlanta, Tampa Bay, Cleveland and Cincinnati — have a combined record of 15-25-1.

Here is how the last 10 Super Bowl champions ranked on defense: 4-8-1-13-1-12-27-5-25-1. And here’s how those teams ranked on offense: 7-4-16-11-18-16-8-9-1-22.

It’s still possible to win a Super Bowl driven largely by a dominant defense, as the 2015 Broncos, 2013 Seahawks and 2008 Steelers showed. The Jaguars nearly made it to the Super Bowl last year with the No. 1-ranked defense, falling just short in the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

“There are teams that are able to (win with defense), but it's hard to maintain that through a 16-week schedule or even year to year,” Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said. “Especially since the rules favor the offense so much, it's hard to create that over time and sustain it.”

New rules implemented in the last few years ban helmet-to-helmet contact and hits on a defenseless receiver. Defenders can be called for a penalty for sacking a quarterback with the full weight of their body landing on the offensive player, which is just as confusing as it sounds. Officials are also emphasizing illegal contact penalties, which makes it even tougher on defensive players.

“If you’re going to have a defensive team, then you've got to have great play at all levels, especially that front four has got to be dominant,” Alexander said. “You can’t just be good on defense. You've got to be dominant.”

The problem is, sustaining a dominant defense is very difficult to do. The Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” unit came close to doing that, but none of those players remains with the team. The Broncos have shown how quick a defense can fall from the ranks of the elite, ranking 20th this season.

“There are a couple teams that have probably won because of (building a dominant defense). The ’85 Bears and the 2000 Ravens come to mind,” McDermott said. “Being realistic about it, though, if you want to sustain success over more than one season … it's about building a balanced football team.”

If a team wants to compete at the highest level in today's NFL, it simply has to score points. In seven of nine weeks this season, at least one game featured teams that combined for 70-plus points. In five weeks, a game had at least 80 combined points. That includes the Week 9 track meet between the Saints and Rams, which New Orleans won, 45-35.

“I've been there before,” said McDermott, who has plenty of experience preparing for a Drew Brees-led offense, including a 47-10 Bills loss last season. “To see both offenses going back and forth, it makes for a long day for a defense and a defensive coordinator.”

That's not to say a defense can't win games, but it's a heavy ask for that side of the ball to do it week after week.

"We have a great defense here that we firmly believe in, but some day the defense is going to have their off day, and they're going have to rely on the offense, and vice versa," receiver Zay Jones said. "It's a three-phase game. Everyone has to be on the same page, in sync, helping the other phase to get things going."

How important is the running game?

It’s no coincidence that the league’s top-scoring offenses are also some of the best when it comes to throwing the ball. The Chiefs rank second, the Saints are 10th, the Rams are fourth and the Patriots are eighth.

Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and the Rams’ Jared Goff are two of five quarterbacks on pace to throw for 5,000 yards this season. That has only happened nine times before in NFL history. There are 10 quarterbacks with a passer rating of more than 100. The Bills’ leader in that, Josh Allen, is at 61.8.

Passing numbers are on a historic pace throughout the NFL. Completions (6,185), completion percentage (64.8 percent), net passing yards (67,238), touchdown passes (473) and passer rating (94.0) are all the highest in NFL history through the first nine weeks of a season. Again, a different league from the one the Bills are playing in.

Buffalo ranks dead last in passing yards per game (151.0), yards per attempt (4.2), quarterback rating (51.5) and passing touchdowns (three, which is less than half of any other team).

“We've had a carousel at quarterback as far as injuries, guys coming in and out,” Jones said. “We can't look at other teams and say, 'OK, we need to do exactly what they do,' because different players, different schemes, different coaches. But things are going to start clicking for us. I truly do believe that. That's not just lip service. I believe in and trust the guys in this locker room.”

The issues for the Bills’ offense, however, aren’t limited solely to the passing attack. The plan coming into 2018 was to support whoever played quarterback with a strong rushing attack, but that has not materialized. The Bills rank 23rd in rushing yards per game — a hard-to-believe statistic for a team with LeSean McCoy on the roster.

“You have to have a run game,” McDermott said. “It’s hard to be one-dimensional and be successful if you look back over the history of offenses. At the end of the day, we have to score points, move the football and put ourselves in better position on third downs just to start. There’s been some opportunities, but obviously, not enough.

"Philosophically, I believe in the run game and certainly that’s an area that we need to do a better job in. To be honest with you, when you look at it big picture-wise, the pass game comes into that also. It all factors into respecting the pass game or respecting the run game and they have to feed off each other.”

That’s why McDermott so frequently references the line of scrimmage. It’s not that he wants to 4-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust other teams to death, but that nothing good offensively comes if the line isn’t blocking.

“You've got to be able to win up front, because if you don't, you have no run game, and you can't throw it either,” he said. “The better general statement, what I believe in, is you've got to make sure you establish the line of scrimmage first. Then you say, game-plan wise, are we better off throwing against this team or are we better off running? Some of that is based on the looks you're presented.”

There is still a place for the running game on the league’s top offenses. The Rams (first), Chiefs (eighth) and Patriots (ninth) are all in the top 10 in rushing.

“It's not always crazy air attacks,” Jones said. “Obviously there are those plays that people see, but it's about being efficient in the run game. Establishing the run makes the defense respect every area of the field — deeps shots, intermediate routes, screens. When everything's clicking on your offense, you keep a defense guessing and they're on their heels. As we progress as an offense, those things are going to happen for us. That's the vision our head coach sees, and it's the vision I see.”

An eagerly anticipated return

Perhaps that vision can start to come in focus when Allen gets back on the field. That won't come Sunday against the New York Jets, meaning his first game action since suffering a sprained right (throwing) elbow in Week 6 against the Texans will likely come in Week 12, after the bye next week.

“He's the very definition of a guy who's as green as grass,” ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick said of Allen. “When it's clean and he's operating from the pocket, his mechanics are right and he's just throwing the football instinctively, it looks as good as it gets. You see that he can make ridiculous plays outside the pocket, both throwing the football and as a runner. He's shown that too.

“But the game still, you can tell, moves very fast for him in his mind. It has to be clean for him. He is not a guy who's going to be able to process a lot of information as of yet, and he doesn't have a whole lot of guys on the perimeter that can really help him in terms of being consistent one-on-one winners on the outside.”

If the Bills are ever going to have a passing attack that can hang with the league’s elite teams, they’ll have to improve that dramatically.

“They're going to have to do for him the same type of things the Rams did for Jared Goff,” Riddick said. “You better get him a Robert Woods. You better get him a Brandin Cooks. You better find him a Cooper Kupp. If you really want to set a quarterback up for success, who are going to be those guys? Josh needs those guys because of all the quarterbacks in this year's class he was the greenest of them all. He had the most to prove. … Unless you improve a lot of the stuff around him, he'll never reach his potential.”

Beane said the plan is for Allen to play when he’s healthy.

“You learn best when you're out there doing it,” Riddick said. “Sometimes it's going to be ugly. Sometimes you're going to cost your team some games. But you're learning because you're out there. Have him try to continue to grow within this offense given what's around him. Take his lumps. have some successes and then work like hell in the offseason to get him a stronger supporting cast.”

One that looks like it belongs in the same league as the high-octane offenses currently taking over the NFL.