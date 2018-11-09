Bills 'still working through' starting QB against Jets

The Buffalo Bills are "still working through" who will be the starting quarterback Sunday against the New York Jets, coach Sean McDermott said Friday.

Josh Allen has not seen game action since an elbow injury late in the loss to the Houston Texans on Oct. 14. He began throwing last weekend and has been a limited participant in practice this week and was listed as limited again Friday. He is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

"He's progressing well," McDermott said, noting that "priority was and remains his health."

Derek Anderson will be inactive for the game and remains in the concussion protocol. If Allen cannot play, Nathan Peterman again would seem likely to get the start, although McDermott would not confirm that.

"Right now let's just keep our focus on Josh and just take it one day at a time right now and go from there," McDermott said.

Could the Bills be considering starting Matt Barkley if Allen cannot play? Barkley was signed early last week, meaning his time with the team would be almost identical to the amount of time that Anderson had before his first start.

Barkley said that he, Peterman and Allen have been splitting the reps in practice this week.

Asked the determining factors on whether Allen plays, McDermott said, "No. 1, it's a medical decision." He said after that, the question was Allen's "functionality from a football standpoint."

Anderson, tight end Charles Clay and defensive end Trent Murphy will be out for the game.

Running back Chris Ivory and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds are limited in Friday's practice. Edmunds has been cleared for contact but remains in the latter stages of the concussion protocol. They were listed as questionable along with wide receiver Andre Holmes. Holmes was limited Wednesday but a full participant Thursday and Friday.

Whomever starts for the Bills will oppose Josh McCown, who is starting for injured rookie Sam Darnold. Jets coach Todd Bowles ruled out Darnold with a foot injury as the starter, although it is possible Darnold could be active as the backup.