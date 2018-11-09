Brian Pilarski to take office Tuesday on Cheektowaga Town Board

When the year started, there was no way to reason to think Brian Pilarski would be a member of the Cheektowaga Town Board.

But thanks to circumstances and a hastily called election, he will do just that.

Pilarski, a school board president and father of three, will take his seat on the Town Board Tuesday. A Democrat, he received 60 percent of the vote in his special election against Republican Doreen Friedrich.

He will serve the remaining three years of former Councilman James P. Rogowski’s term on the Town Board. Rogowski was forced to vacate his seat by judicial order after he pleaded guilty in a domestic violence incident that occurred earlier this year.

Pilarski, 35, resigned his post as president of the Maryvale Board of Education on Wednesday. He is executive director of the Seneca-Babcock Community Association that serves more than 1,200 residents. Pilarski is spearheading the construction of a $4.5 million community center on Harrison Street. The project was funded through private partnerships.

Pilarski hoped his experience in human services will help strengthen programming for Cheektowaga’s youth and senior populations. He is working with Cheektowaga police and officials in the grassroots initiative to bring a Boys and Girls Club to the town.

On Monday, Pilarski will tour the Alexander Community Center with Cheektowaga officials and members of the Boys and Girls Club. The community center on Alexander Avenue is being considered as a site for the club.

Pilarski, one of six children, was raised in South Buffalo in a single-parent household.

“We were the working poor,” Pilarski said. “My mom worked two jobs, so I used to attend the Boys and Girls Club at Seneca-Babcock. I was a product of the community center. I see kids every day going through the same things I did.”

Pilarski and his wife, Jennifer, moved to Cheektowaga in 2009. They live in north Cheektowaga with their three children: Grace, 7; Gavin, 3; and Greer, 3 months.

He is a 2006 graduate of St. Bonaventure University where he studied sociology and military science. Pilarski joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 2003 and served until 2009.

Pilarski will fill a seat occupied for four terms by Rogowski, whose legal troubles began in February after he was arrested by West Seneca police for violating an order of protection against his wife. Rogowski pleaded guilty Sept. 7 to second-degree contempt in Erie County Integrated Domestic Violence Court.

Within two weeks, Rogowski was ordered off the board by State Supreme Court Justice Mark Montour. Appellate Division Justice Patrick NeMoyer denied Rogowski’s motion to stay Montour's decision on Sept. 20.

Rogowski is scheduled to be sentenced on the misdemeanor contempt charge on the same day Pilarski takes his seat on the Town Board. Rogowski faces a maximum of one year of probation.