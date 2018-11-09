Board of Regents looking to extend moratorium on test scores in teacher evaluations

The State Board of Regents wants to extend the moratorium on using student test results as part of the teacher evaluation process.

Chancellor Betty A. Rosa has directed the state Education Department to present the board with a proposal that would extend the moratorium on this hot-button issue by one year through the 2019-20 school year.

A deal was struck in 2012 to link student performance on state assessments to teacher job evaluations, but it sparked an uproar that led the state to initiate the moratorium, which runs through the 2018-19 school year.

Now, state lawmakers are under pressure from teachers unions to decouple student test performance from their evaluations. When the legislative session ended in June there was still no resolution. It's expected to be a priority during the new legislative session.