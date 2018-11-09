[BN] Blitz newsletter: Fifth-rounder Wyatt Teller could start this week

The Bills made a change on the offensive line during last week's loss to the Bears that could be permanent.

Rookie lineman Wyatt Teller replaced Vlad Ducasse at left guard during the game and has been working with the starting unit during the media portion of practice this week, Mark Gaughan reported.

Coach Sean McDermott wouldn't commit to a starter when asked, but did praise Teller's play.

"He’s got the toughness," McDermott said. "He’s a strong player. Young. I thought he did some good things last week in his first opportunity in a real game. I think he’s progressing."

Gaugahn wrote that Teller was known as a beast in the weight room in college, recording a 460-pound bench press, 620-pound squat and 400-pound power clean.

XFL ready to get privy with it: The XFL, which will begin play in 2020, named former Bills GM Doug Whaley its senior VP of football operations.

Bills' pass rush remains near top of league after strong effort vs. Bears: Jerry Hughes led the Bills with four total pressures on just 21 dropbacks while Shaq Lawson had three pressures, marking a season high.

Bettors Guide to Week 10: Bills-Jets looks like a field goal fest, Milt Northrop wrote. He picked the Jets to win 15-6, which would cover the Jets -7 and hit on the under.

Headline of the day: If you order an official Nathan Peterman T-shirt, will the shipment get intercepted? Ouch, man.

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.