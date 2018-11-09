Blasdell woman charged with DWI after striking parked cars in Elmwood Village
A 24-year-old Blasdell woman was charged with driving while intoxicated early Wednesday morning after she crashed into multiple parked vehicles, according to a Buffalo police report.
Alexandra Concialdi, of Hawley Road, was arrested at 3:07 a.m. on Ashland Avenue between Bryant Street and Hodge Avenue. She registered a blood alcohol content of 0.13 percent, according to the police report.
The parked vehicles were located in the vicinity of Ashland and Bryant, according to the report.
Story topics: blasdell/ Buffalo Police Department/ crime/ elmwood village/ police
