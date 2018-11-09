Share this article

Blasdell woman charged with DWI after striking parked cars in Elmwood Village

A 24-year-old Blasdell woman was charged with driving while intoxicated early Wednesday morning after she crashed into multiple parked vehicles, according to a Buffalo police report.

Alexandra Concialdi, of Hawley Road, was arrested at 3:07 a.m. on Ashland Avenue between Bryant Street and Hodge Avenue. She registered a blood alcohol content of 0.13 percent, according to the police report.

The parked vehicles were located in the vicinity of Ashland and Bryant, according to the report.

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
