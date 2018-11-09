$27 yoga class at home of the Bills also includes a December game ticket

Spend $27 on a Monday night yoga class at the Buffalo Bills practice facility and Pegula Sports & Entertainment will throw in a free ticket to a Bills home game.

Impact Yoga will present Namastadium: Yoga in the Fieldhouse from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the ADPRO Sports Training Center in Orchard Park.

Like Impact’s classes at HarborCenter on the Buffalo waterfront, the fieldhouse class will boost strength and flexibility, and be accessible to those of all yoga abilities.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY.

Those interested in a ticket to the Bills Dec. 16 game against Detroit can sign up here; for the Dec. 30 game against Miami here.