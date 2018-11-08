ZOIZACK, Florence G. (Knox)

Zoizack - Florence G. (nee Knox)

November 6, 2018, of Hamburg, NY. Devoted mother of Robert Zoizack, Glenn Zoizack, and Jennifer (Patrick) Smith; cherished grandmother of James, Shannon, Mason, and Michael; loving sister of Diane (late Thomas) Lauber and late Jack (Maureen) Knox; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12 Noon at St. Mary of the Lake Church. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Please place online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com