ZACCAGNINO, Daniel B.

ZACCAGNINO - Daniel B. Of Buffalo. Entered into rest on November 6, 2018. Beloved husband of Eleanor (nee Proietto) Zaccagnino; devoted father of Danelle (Terence Ball) Tobin; cherished grandfather of Gina Tobin and Christina Tobin; loving son of the late Louis and Jennie Zaccagnino; dear brother of Judith Zaccagnino and the late Louis Zaccagnino. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave. on Friday from 1-8 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Daniel was a veteran of the U.S Army. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com