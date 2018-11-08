WRAFTER, John "Sean"

WRAFTER - John "Sean"

Died November 6, 2018. Beloved father of Sean (Jacquelyn) Wrafter. Dear son of the late Sean "John" and Gladys (Healy) Wrafter. Loving brother of Richard (Jo Ellen), Margaret (Kirk) Burzynski, Brian (Mary Maloney), Raymond (Maria) and the late Patrick (Sheila Lowke) Wrafter. Cherished uncle of Colin (Mary Claire), Kevin and John Burzynski, Natalie and Brendan Wrafter, Caroline and Daniel Wrafter. Friends and family may call Saturday from 11 AM - 1 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Buffalo Chapel), 2397 Seneca Street where a Prayer Service will follow at 1 pm. Sean worked at the Niagara Machine and Tool until it closed and became a Stationary Engineer at Ciminelli Development. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com