Woman attacked while pumping gas at Niagara Falls gas station

A 27-year-old woman who had three children in her vehicle was attacked and robbed Wednesday night at a Niagara Falls gas station, according to a police report.

The victim told police she was pumping gas into her SUV at about 10:30 p.m. at the Citgo gas station on Main Street near Pine Avenue when four men wearing masks ran up behind her. One of the men struck her in the head with an unknown object, knocking her to the ground, according to the report.

When she was on the ground, the group began kicking and jumping on her. The victim dropped her kids off at home and drove herself to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and called police.

The robbers took the woman's wallet, which contained cash and legal documents.