What to expect for the next 36 hours: weakened snow band south of Buffalo

An ever-so-slight shift in the direction of the wind kept the heaviest lake-effect snow south of metro Buffalo, according to the National Weather Service.

Places like Perrysburg logged 9 inches of snow. There was 6 inches reported in Springville. And, places like Farnham, Hanover and Silver Creek each picked up several inches too.

Lake-effect snow should continue the rest of the day in a weakened form to the south of Buffalo, the weather service said.

Here's what the National Weather Service says to expect:

Today

The higher terrain of the Chautauqua Ridge, southern Erie County and western Wyoming County will collect the bulk of the remaining lake-effect snow, forecasters said.

"Expect additional accumulations this afternoon and evening to be in the 1 to 3 inch range," the weather service said. "Storm total accumulations will likely exceed a foot in a narrow zone along the Chautauqua Ridge, extending northeast across the Boston Hills to western Wyoming County."

A winter storm warning remains in place for southern Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties through 10 p.m.

The weather service said lake-effect snow could make travel tricky.

"Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow," the weather service reported. "Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times."

As late as Friday afternoon, it looked as though even metro Buffalo could see up to 5 inches, but as the storm drew closer models backed off on those predictions.

A slight change in the cloud-level wind is the reason for that.

What is for sure in metro Buffalo is that it will be unseasonably cold.

Temperatures are expected to peak today in the low to mid 30s. The average high in Buffalo for today’s date is 50 degrees.

Strong southwesterly winds, up to 50 mph, are forecast to cause the eastern end of Lake Erie to rise by up to 7 feet.

A lakeshore flood advisory is in place for Saturday in Erie and Chautauqua counties due to another expected seiche on Lake Erie generated by strong southwesterly winds the weather service said.

The lakeshore flood advisory runs until 4 p.m.

"Elevated water levels could pose a hazard to any remaining docked boats and vessels in area harbors. Anyone near or at the Lake Erie shoreline should be prepared for such elevated water levels. Route 5 in the Town of Hamburg may be impacted," the weather service said. "The combination of high water levels and high wave action may cause splash over of water in locations typically vulnerable to this."

Tonight

Snow showers are expected to continue south of Buffalo into Saturday night with gusty west winds.

"What remains of the Lake Erie lake-effect will focus mainly across Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties," the weather service said. "Additional accumulations after early this evening will be light, with a spotty inch or so across higher terrain."

In metro Buffalo, partly cloudy conditions are expected with overnight lows near 30.

Forecasters said it will stay breezy with westerly winds gusting as high as 31 mph.

That will keep wind chills in the low 20s overnight.

Sunday