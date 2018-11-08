Utility work to close eastbound lanes on Genesee
Utility work scheduled for this weekend on a portion of Genesee Street in Cheektowaga will close some outbound lanes, the state Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
The lane reductions will begin at 9 p.m. Friday on eastbound Genesee between Union Road and Holtz Drive near the Buffalo International Airport. The work is expected to continue through 6 a.m. Monday.
This work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed if conditions dictate. Motorists should allow for additional travel time.
