Utility work to close eastbound lanes on Genesee

Utility work scheduled for this weekend on a portion of Genesee Street in Cheektowaga will close some outbound lanes, the state Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The lane reductions will begin at 9 p.m. Friday on eastbound Genesee between Union Road and Holtz Drive near the Buffalo International Airport. The work is expected to continue through 6 a.m. Monday.

This work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed if conditions dictate. Motorists should allow for additional travel time.