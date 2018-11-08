Buffalo residents charged with burglarizing Wyoming County home

Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies arrested three Buffalo residents Thursday for allegedly breaking into a Town of Java residence and stealing jewelry, electronics and firearms, according to the Sheriff's Office.

David Lepage Jr., 39, his brother Mathias Lepage, 23, and Cynthia Aponte, 26, were each charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny, deputies said.

Each was arraigned in Java Town Court and scheduled to return at a later date.

Deputies said Aponte was released on pre-trial probation.

Mathias Lepage was held in custody on $25,000 bail, while his brother, David Lepage, was committed to jail without bail, according to the Sheriff's Office.