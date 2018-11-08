THOMPSON, David Anthony "Tony"

Of Eden, NY; November 6, 2018. Husband of Karen (nee: Howell); father of Randy (Maleia) Porter. Tomi (Mike) Seguin, Juli Porter, David (Annette Wojtusiak) Thompson, Jr., and Michelle (Daniel) Davis; grandfather of six and great grandfather of three; brother of Jeri Krieger, the late James Perkins, Virginia Clark and Peggy Getzke. Family and friends are invited to call Friday from 4-7PM at the Laing Funeral Home Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com