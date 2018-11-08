Thief cheats Buffalo woman after buying MacBook Air off Craigslist

A Buffalo woman selling a laptop on Craigslist thought she made a sale on Wednesday.

The buyer showed up, took the MacBook Air and paid the seller electronically. But the buyer canceled the payment after he left with the computer, the victim told Buffalo police.

The Roma Avenue resident told police she tried emailing and calling the buyer, who did not reply to emails or answer her calls, according to a police report.

The thief paid her using Google Pay, which allows a person who sends money to cancel the payment before the money is claimed by the recipient.