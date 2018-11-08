The Story So Far leads unique quartet of pop-punk bands to Town Ballroom

There’s so much depth to both “Proper Dose,” the pop-punk-transcending album recently released by rock band The Story So Far, and the tour supporting it that lands Nov. 13 at the Town Ballroom.

Joining the six-piece California-based band are three other equally notable acts within the pop-punk scene: Turnover, Citizen and Movements. Most impressively and intriguingly, while every group on the powerhouse bill plays an important role in defining pop-punk in 2018, each boasts a unique brand within a genre crutched by lack of variety. Here's a look at the four bands on the bill



The Story So Far. Lead man Parker Cannon, now 26, became “Mister Pop-Punk” at 17 when he formed The Story So Far. Somewhere along the way, he grew to despise his “pigeonholed” image, as he told Kerrang! He took a year away from music and sank into the depths of substance abuse.

But now, he’s coping with his identity crisis in a more creative, healthy way: by breaking free from the confines of his purely pop-punk image by exploring new musical trajectories. Influenced by Oasis and The Beatles, the band's fourth studio album "Proper Dose,” is still very much pop punk, but ventures into more laid-back alt-rock melodies and leans into pop while letting up on punk.

Turnover: This band is ever-changing, inventive and undefinable, as much indie-rock as it is emo and as it is pop-punk. The Virginia-based quintet entered the scene as another — albeit solid — pop-punk group with a self-titled EP in 2011. Since then, each of its full-length albums has featured an entirely new sound.

“Magnolia” (2013) is signature emo pop-punk—brooding, fast-paced and angsty. But no one saw “Peripheral Vision” (2015) coming. Far more refined, artistic and philosophical than previous offerings, the one-of-a-kind emo-indie rock album revealed the band’s willingness to venture into uncharted territory. Taking another sharp turn, “Good Nature” (2017) is warm, euphoric, dream-pop bliss.

Citizen: Grunge, shoegaze, post-hardcore, indie rock. Citizen is all of that and more. But while the band's development has shown growth and maturation, the Ohio-based five-piece has stayed true to its progressive, defiant sound that skirts the line between alternative and pop-punk. Citizen's most recent full-length release, "As You Please” (2017), is bleak, edgy and melodic.

Movements: The band Movements is a newcomer, having just released its debut full-length album (“Feel Something”) in 2017. But the band arrived in well-polished fashion, boasting perfectly produced composition right off the bat. Pensive, pleading and sorrowful, the California-bred quartet is on track to quickly become a scene-leading emo/post-hardcore act.

CONCERT PREVIEW

The Story So Far with Turnover, Citizen and Movements

Doors open at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 in Town Ballroom (681 Main St.). It is a 16-and-over concert. Tickets are $27.50. Visit Ticketfly.com.