The good, bad and ugly of #NY27 tweets as Twitter reacts to Collins' win

In the wake of the news of Chris Collins' victory over Nate McMurray in New York's 27th Congressional District, the reactions came rolling in with the hashtag #NY27 on Twitter.

And the picture wasn't such a pretty one.

There was a significant reaction, from near and far, to Collins winning despite his indictment on insider trading charges. Almost all of it was anti-Collins or anti-NY27, and most all of that was pretty harsh. We're talking a lot of ALL CAPS, a lot of exclamation points, a lot of negative words (either shame, ashamed and embarrassed were used more than 20 times), and quite a few words that can't be repeated (or retweeted) here.

A Buffalo News analysis of the tweets (translation: we scrolled, and scrolled, and scrolled) showed that there were 470 tweets with the #NY27 hashtag tweeted from the time media outlets began to report Collins' victory – 11:07 p.m. Tuesday – to about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In that span of about 14½ hours, the reaction from those who opposed Collins was expected, but it was notable that there was negligible support or celebration for the winner. Among the 470 #NY27 tweets, we found only six that could be considered in support of the winning side. (That's not to say all the rest were anti-Collins; a significant amount of #NY27 tweets were by media outlets reporting on the race).

There are likely a few reasons for this. As anyone who has checked out the #NY27 hashtag in the weeks leading up to the election knows, there has been much more activity on that hashtag by Democrats and McMurray supporters – not to mention McMurray himself – than there was from Republicans. Collins' Twitter account, not one he uses a great deal, also kept a low profile on Twitter, which matched the tone of his campaign.

Still, it was striking that the victory didn't rouse much reaction from those on the winning side – it's not like Republicans aren't on Twitter. Perhaps, as several voters told The News on Tuesday, those who voted for Collins weren't voting for the individual as much as they were supporting the Republican Party, which is a sentiment that does not exactly lend itself to social-media sharing.

Below is our collection of #NY27 tweets, including highlights in several categories.

Mystified

I can't believe the people of the #NY27 — justin hulser (@JustinHulser) November 7, 2018

Observational

There is a Republican Congressman in Suburban Buffalo/Rochester who won when he was literally out on Bail #NY27 — Matthew Cocca (@m_cocca_) November 7, 2018

#NY27 will elect Chris Collins, indicted for insider trading. Wow. Is this red country or what? Enjoy prison, Congressman. — Andrew Knoblauch (@AndrewKnoblauch) November 7, 2018

Sarcastic

You stay classy, #NY27. Yep, I super wanted an indicted criminal representing me in Congress. — Mel Muscarella (@BabsHoliday) November 7, 2018

Wisecracking

Every voter in #NY27 gets one free stock tip from Chris Collins. #ElectionDay — Mike Bauman (@mikey_bauman) November 7, 2018

Emotional

My heart is breaking #NY27 . — Cassandra Carr 🌊🇺🇸 (@Cassandra_Carr) November 7, 2018

Sociological

How is it possible that WNY Republicans (Bills fans) continue to support their criminal (incompetent) representative (football team)? politics=sports, people just support their team #NY27 — Ryan A (@Jcommanan) November 7, 2018

Real-estate-reactional

Anyone want a house in elma? #NY27 — mike fenn (@fennmich) November 7, 2018

Shortest

Inquisitive

Can anybody who is in #NY27 who voted for Chris Collins explain to me why they did? — Reid Kashmanian (@reidkash17) November 7, 2018

Dietary

It’s fine to stress eat Halloween candy the day after your district re-elects a Congressman indicted for insider trading, right? #NY27 — Dr Jacqueline Sievert Hardt (@JM_Sievert) November 7, 2018

Self-shaming

Absolutely embarrassed to be from NY27. The country is so divided that people hold to party lines no matter the candidate is. Even with a candidate who was arrested, indicted and faces trial for insider trading, and ignores his district, still wins re-election. Disgusting. #NY27 — Dustin Radka (@DustinRadka) November 7, 2018

I am completely mortified to live in #NY27. Putting party over everything is the biggest problem we have. — Joanna (@jofalfa) November 7, 2018

Republicans like to talk about draining the swamp, but Chris Collins is as swampy as it gets. He wouldn't even debate McMurray, was charged, indicted & was practically in hiding. What is wrong with you people! Disgusted to live in #NY27 — Trish Strauss (@Tishmz) November 7, 2018

But hey, at least we're not ...

#NY27 re-elects Chris Collins. At least it wasn’t the dead pimp. — AlwaysReading (@alwaysreading16) November 7, 2018

Guess #NY27 isn't the dumbest district in nation. Maybe Duncan Hunter and inside trader/criminal Chris Collins can share a jail cell some day. — J Francisco (@JRHFrancisco) November 7, 2018

Out-tweeted but not outvoted

These are all of the tweets in support of the winning side (that were suitable for this audience). There were only a total of six tweets in this category from among the 470 #NY27 tweets immediately after the election.

"The Republicans think they can roll out a ham sandwich against me and win." - Nate McMurray on the campaign trail. Ham Sandwich: 1

Nate McMurray: 0#GoAway #YouLost #NY27 — Stanley Winters (@Stanly_Winters) November 7, 2018

#ny27

CUOMO is as corrupt as they come

But ppl are whining about Collins. — Traceski (@Tracyski72) November 7, 2018

Waiting to hear all the facts and for a jury to convicted Mr. Collins normally how the Justice system works. #NY27 did not want a socialist, single payer Democrat in their republican district.

All due respect Nate won by slim margin in grand island as town supervisor #smh #NY27 — Maria 🇺🇸 #VOTERED 🇺🇸 (@pacsgirl36) November 7, 2018

Strong-spinning

Republican pundit Michael Caputo, who managed David DiPietro's state Assembly victory, infers that DiPietro's voters helped Collins hold on to his seat.

Unsung hero of Collins-McMurray: David DiPietro. 51K voters came out in his NYA147 race, more than any other NYS Assembly race in #NY27 - result 61-39%, 9K vote margin. Compare to voter turnout, results in other races within NY27. Where did Collins’ 3K vote victory come from? 👇 pic.twitter.com/sq84BqcpNM — #MIDTERMS! (@MichaelRCaputo) November 7, 2018

Metaphorical

It’s like the people in #NY27 walked into the grocery store and willingly chose one brand’s spoiled food over another brand’s not spoiled food. Knowing they’ll just have to throw it away when they get home anyways. #indicted — Edward M. Bujanowski (@edwardmichael) November 7, 2018

Multimetaphorical

Today I’ll be making gerrymandered soup with a side of insider trading.

Oh, and for dessert, there will be a complete lack of representation topped with a giant scoop of disappointment.#NY27 #bluegirlreddistrict — mrs mediocrity (@mrsmediocrity) November 7, 2018

Philosophical

As I sit here attempting to make sense of the election results in #NY27, I'm watching the kids at the bus stop across the street doing the floss, laughing and not having a worry in the world. Today is going to be a good day after all. #lifegoeson — RochesterGal (@RochesterGal57) November 7, 2018

Alternate-route seeking

I’m a tad scared that I live this close to this many stupid people. Is there a way to drive around #NY27 and still go to Buffalo? @JasonSkelton79 https://t.co/g6RYI4CdKB — Jeff Wheat (@jeff_wheat) November 7, 2018

Indigestive

Listening to chris collins is literally turning my stomach. And he’s not even my Rep. #NY27 should be ashamed — Brett Hammond (@BrettRHammond) November 7, 2018

Really

Unnecessarily hashtag-y

Apoplectic

As a citizen of #ny26 for most of my life..... seriously #ny27 ? What is wrong with you? — Kevin Sullivan (@K_M_Sullivan) November 7, 2018

You elected the guy that will be on trial for 11 indictments his entire new congressional term?! Yikes. #NY27 — Patrick 👀 Taylor (@pattytraytray) November 7, 2018

#NY27 voted for someone indicted for insider trading?? That is definitely putting party over country #Midterms2018 — holly sharpe (@HSharpe10) November 7, 2018

ALL-CAPS apoplectic

#NY27 WHAT THE HELL?! The guy is INDICTED! He is GOING to be removed. #smdh https://t.co/snAkIqtxyQ — Tony D'Orazio (@TonyForNY) November 7, 2018

When you vote for someone purely on their party affiliation, and for fear that “the president might be impeached” if they lose that seat.. YOU ARE DOING IT WRONG. I couldn’t be more disappointed tonight. #NY27 you should be better than this. — Edwin Rodriguez (@edwinsagain) November 7, 2018

Really #NY27 - You re-elected insider trading Chris Collins? He was on THE WHITE HOUSE LAWN making trades from his cell phone with insider information ! — 1 (@BigOneEagle) November 7, 2018

Ten harshest/most-insulting (that weren't profane)

#NY27 The armpit of Western New York — Gino Cammilleri (@Gino_LOE) November 7, 2018

Too bad he can't demand a recount of the brain cells of the morons who would vote for criminal @RepChrisCollins who has stated he only works for wealthy donors, which hardly matches the demographics of #NY27. — amy gdala (@AmyGdalaView) November 7, 2018

You guys in #CA50 & #NY27 are jokes. Sick jokes. You elect 2 guys that are going to jail. How do you explain that to your kids? You are going to be the butt of every snark & satire and you deserve it. You feckless dolts. — Thom Carroll (@thom_carroll) November 7, 2018

I'm absolutely beyond disgusted by anyone who would vote for Chris Collins for #NY27, while he's under indictment on felony charges. Seriously vile. — Autumn (@autumnfading) November 7, 2018

I find it hard to fathom that people will say all politicians are bad & we need to drain the swamp but just about 50% of the voters in #NY27 voted for a Congressional Representative who is under federal Indictment for insider trading & lying to the FBI ?? #youarepartoftheproblem — Robbpolo (@robbpolo) November 7, 2018

#NY27 , what would possess you to elect a corrupt politician who has been indicted? Who speaks for you when he's possibly convicted? Same for you #CA50 . Where are your minds? Absolutely stupid decisions. — Edith E Horwitz (@EEHELI) November 7, 2018

Shame on #NY27 voters for re-electing an indicted Chris Collins — Bills/Sabres Always! (@waubee233) November 7, 2018

As Nate McMurray 's ad said, did Chris Collins enrich you, too, #NY27 voters? Why on earth would any voter in this district back Collins and believe he has been doing right by you? Wow, what an epidemic of stupid. — @SisuInAmerica (@SisuInAmerica) November 7, 2018

#NY27 you just re-elected an indicted felon. You’re pathetic. — Deep State defeats Fat Nixon (@spikeatone) November 7, 2018

Ten most meme-ful reactions

So even though crooked #Collins won #NY27, he can't serve from Federal prison. There will certainly be a special election if he gets convicted on those charges. SMDH #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/37K27DKk7W — AprilE 🇺🇸 (@AlwaysAprilE) November 7, 2018

When you wake up to see Chris Collins won #NY27 pic.twitter.com/DqGqImc5rc — Joe Freiert (@SoJoeverrated) November 7, 2018

When you're a liberal minor in the #NY27 and wake up to hear the news pic.twitter.com/2AmAdDOCms — al🌸 jae winked at me (@6rianKang) November 7, 2018

And now for something completely different

For those who have checked out #NY27 over the last few months, they realized that there were some worlds colliding, usually during the morning commute hours.

