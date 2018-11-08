Share this article

The good, bad and ugly of #NY27 tweets as Twitter reacts to Collins' win

In the wake of the news of Chris Collins' victory over Nate McMurray in New York's 27th Congressional District, the reactions came rolling in with the hashtag #NY27 on Twitter.

And the picture wasn't such a pretty one.

There was a significant reaction, from near and far, to Collins winning despite his indictment on insider trading charges. Almost all of it was anti-Collins or anti-NY27, and most all of that was pretty harsh. We're talking a lot of ALL CAPS, a lot of exclamation points, a lot of negative words (either shame, ashamed and embarrassed were used more than 20 times), and quite a few words that can't be repeated (or retweeted) here.

A Buffalo News analysis of the tweets (translation: we scrolled, and scrolled, and scrolled) showed that there were 470 tweets with the #NY27 hashtag tweeted from the time media outlets began to report Collins' victory – 11:07 p.m. Tuesday – to about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In that span of about 14½ hours, the reaction from those who opposed Collins was expected, but it was notable that there was negligible support or celebration for the winner. Among the 470 #NY27 tweets, we found only six that could be considered in support of the winning side. (That's not to say all the rest were anti-Collins; a significant amount of #NY27 tweets were by media outlets reporting on the race).

There are likely a few reasons for this. As anyone who has checked out the #NY27 hashtag in the weeks leading up to the election knows, there has been much more activity on that hashtag by Democrats and McMurray supporters – not to mention McMurray himself – than there was from Republicans. Collins' Twitter account, not one he uses a great deal, also kept a low profile on Twitter, which matched the tone of his campaign.

Still, it was striking that the victory didn't rouse much reaction from those on the winning side – it's not like Republicans aren't on Twitter. Perhaps, as several voters told The News on Tuesday, those who voted for Collins weren't voting for the individual as much as they were supporting the Republican Party, which is a sentiment that does not exactly lend itself to social-media sharing.

Below is our collection of #NY27 tweets, including highlights in several categories.

Mystified

Observational

Sarcastic

Wisecracking

Emotional

Sociological

Real-estate-reactional

Shortest

Inquisitive

Dietary 

Self-shaming 

But hey, at least we're not ...

Out-tweeted but not outvoted

These are all of the tweets in support of the winning side (that were suitable for this audience). There were only a total of six tweets in this category from among the 470 #NY27 tweets immediately after the election.

Strong-spinning 

Republican pundit Michael Caputo, who managed David DiPietro's state Assembly victory, infers that DiPietro's voters helped Collins hold on to his seat.

Metaphorical

Multimetaphorical

Philosophical

Alternate-route seeking

Indigestive

Really

Unnecessarily hashtag-y

Apoplectic

ALL-CAPS apoplectic

Ten harshest/most-insulting (that weren't profane)

Ten most meme-ful reactions

And now for something completely different

For those who have checked out #NY27 over the last few months, they realized that there were some worlds colliding, usually during the morning commute hours.

#NY27 is also regularly used downstate in daily traffic updates for Route 27 on Long Island, a route that winds its way along the well-known roadways of Sunrise Highway and Montauk Highway.

Story topics: / / / / /

Keith McShea – Keith McShea is a current staff reporter for The Buffalo News and a former deputy sports editor. Before that, he covered high school sports for The News since his hiring in 1999.
