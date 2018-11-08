The 10: Holiday Valley Wine & Beer, Polish independence celebration, Ring of Honor

1) Holiday Valley Wine & Beer Festival, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Holiday Valley Resort (6557 Holiday Valley Road, Ellicottville). Tickets are $65 and may be purchased here. Admission includes a $5 voucher for food.

Commentary: For most people, Ellicottville is a destination, and in the gap between Fall Fest and the start of ski and snowboard season, you might think there's nothing going on.

But Holiday Valley's Wine & Beer Festival proves otherwise, as last year's crowd reveled in a wealth of craft beverage options over three floors, plus bountiful Phygit Foods' pretzel necklaces and a range of German fare. Hit N Run and the Tim Britt Band are slated to perform.

This year, a related event will debut: Trucks-N-Brews, which runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 9 at the same location, features area breweries and food trucks, such as J&L Barbecue, Polish Villa II and Lloyd. Tickets are $25 here and include admission and beer tastings.

*****

2) Polish Happy Hour celebrates 100 years of Independence, noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 11 in St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Church (123 Townsend St.). Free to attend.

Commentary: Join in the worldwide celebration of Polish heritage and a century of independence with a gathering at the first Polish entity in Buffalo - known informally as St. Stan's. It features free ethnic food, performances by Harmony Polish Folk Ensemble, Rodzina Dance Group and Polish Heritage Dancers of WNY, and Polish beer and desserts for purchase.

A commemorative mass begins at noon in St. Stan's. Polish Happy Hour is an active heritage organization committed to encouraging involvement in the Polish community, supporting local churches and non-profits, and nurturing the next generation of Polish pride in Buffalo.

[Photos: Smiles from previous Polish Happy Hour at St. Stan's]

*****

3) Ring of Honor: Global Wars, bell time is 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.). Tickets range from $30 to $100, here.

Commentary: From News contributor Mark Ciemcioch's Gusto cover story this week, Ring of Honor wrestling is essentially Triple-A to the majors of World Wrestling Entertainment. With much of the fanfare, egos and action that stimulate WWE fans, ROH has grown so much in popularity that, in 2019, the touring performers have sold out Madison Square Garden with New Japan, which also joins them Friday in RiverWorks.

Read Ciemcioch's rundown of the various personalities taking part in the Buffalo event. We're secretly pulling for The Briscoes and their "distinctively rural Southern vibe."

*****

4) Science After Hours: Adult DinoFest, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 9 in Buffalo Museum of Science (1020 Humboldt Parkway). Tickets are $16 in advance and may be purchased here.

*The family-friendly DinoFest runs the following day, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Price for adults is $15, $10 for kids ages 2-17, free for museum members; details here.

Commentary: While mining a makeshift sluice for fossils and attempting a shockingly challenging triceratops vs. mastodon quiz are worthy activities, the most exciting aspect of the Museum of Science's Adult DinoFest is an appearance by Vinny and Teddy, two almost life-size dinosaurs who scurry about quietly and amiably. (They're not real).

The News' Francesca Bond introduced the Science After Hours series here. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite paleontologist, herbivore or carnivore. We suspect two of these will be easier than the third.

[Related: Smiles at Adult Messfest in 2018]

*****

5) Rockin' with Every1, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 9 in Lakeward Spirits (65 Vandalia St.). Admission is $50 in advance and may be purchased here; price rises to $55 at the door.

Commentary: Community Services for Every1 hosts a fundraising party at the distillery inside the Barrel Factory, with Tragically Hip tribute band Strictly Hip taking the stage.

Tickets include drinks and Buffalo-themed food, plus a chance to participate in a basket raffles and a silent auction. 12 Gates Brewing, Leonard Oakes Estate Winery, Pressure Drop, Community Beer Works and more local beverage producers will be in attendance.

Community Services works with the developmentally disabled in education, in-home support, respite care and more, as well as providing aid to seniors.

*****

6) Lake Effect Ice Cream's pint sale, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at Lake Effect in Lockport (79 Canal St.). Free to attend, and the line begins forming at 10 a.m. or earlier.

Commentary: A simple blowout ice cream sale has mushroomed in popularity over the years. Lake Effect Lockport will be equipped with thousands of pints, priced at $3.50 apiece, for their anticipated daylong event Saturday.

The line to get in usually forms at least an hour before, but Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs food truck will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to satiate "hangry" people in line. It's first come, first served, and a board listing the available flavors will be updated throughout the afternoon.

One customer set the record for pints purchased last year, with 98. That is a lot of trips to the car.

*****

7) Silverstein and Hawthorne Heights, doors at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 in Town Ballroom (681 Main St.). Tickets are $22 in advance here or $25 at the door.

Commentary: Canadian post-hardcore band Silverstein has just embarked on the 15th anniversary tour of its debut album, "When Broken Is Easily Fixed." The show in Town Ballroom - which is nearly sold out - is the tour's second stop.

It's the third time the five-piece has played locally in 2018, and the second in Town Ballroom (the final Warped Tour was the other). Support for this show comes from Hawthorne Heights, an Ohio rock group that also nears two decades of existence.

*****

8) Original Art Walk, 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 10-11 in the greater Elmwood Village. Free to attend.

Commentary: Stroll the Elmwood Village all weekend to enjoy Artists in Buffalo's art walk, which includes galleries, studios and homes of roughly 50 Buffalo artists anxious to display their work.

Find a handy Art Walk map here to see how the groups of participants are clustered, and also see helpful details regarding the individual artists here.

*****

9) Holiday kickoff in Lewiston, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at businesses along Center Street in Lewiston. Free to attend.

Commentary: Free treats alert! Get a jump on local Black Friday shopping by hitting Lewiston Saturday for its holiday kickoff, where Center Street businesses of all kinds will trumpet new releases and special deals.

Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen, Brewed and Bottled, Brickyard Brewing, the new Rose Hanger Shop and You & Me are among the participants, all of whom will offer something small for free.

*****

10) Depeche Mode vs. New Order dance party, 10:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in Mohawk Place (47 E. Mohawk St.). Cost is $5 at the door.

Commentary: Transmission Dance Party loves to pit the catalogs of rival bands against each other in the name of Buffalo dance parties, with The Cure vs. The Smiths always drawing an energetic crowd. Late-night Friday in Mohawk Place is another worthy clash, with Depeche Mode, the 1980s New Wave English band, sparring with New Order, one of the best bands ever to emerge from Manchester, England.

Vice's "Guide to Getting Into New Order" is a solid read for those who'd like a refresher.

*****

5 events to look forward to for next week

*Shea's Shopping Soiree

*Colter Bay second anniversary

*Peter Diamandis at UBCFA

*The Story So Far in Town Ballroom

*Humboldt Harvest Celebration at Main Events

Email: btsujimoto@buffnews.com