STOPKA, Sandra M. (Lukasik)

STOPKA - Sandra M. (nee Lukasik)

Of North Tonawanda passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday November 5, 2018 at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. Sandra is predeceased by her husband John Stopka and her parents Wallace and Stella (nee Urbaniak) Lukasik. Sandra is survived by her children Kathryn L. (nee Stopka) (Dennis Murszewski) Steele, John C. Stopka, Tammy L. (nee Stopka) (Bill) Kelley and Karen L. (nee Stopka) Brundage; grandchildren Megan (nee Steele) (Harold) Kropp, Luke, Ryan, Samantha Brundage and John II and Jason Stopka; great -grandchildren Maiya, Nolan, Jordyn, Bradley and Caylee; cherished by numerous nieces, nephews, as well as her Allegheny family. Also survived by her brothers Wallace, Michael, and Andrew Lukasik. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial gathering on Friday, November 9, 2018 from 5-8 pm at Benjamin Memorial Home, 652 Oliver Street North Tonawanda. A memorial celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 11:00 am at BENJAMIN MEMORIAL HOME.