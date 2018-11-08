SIZE, Josephine "Jody" (Tripi)

Of Depew, October 30, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Frank R. Size; devoted mother of Karen (Thomas) Rabent and Michael (Michele Ciavarella) Size; loving grandmother of Katie (Matthew) Gardiner and Jaclyn (Seth) Crane; great NaNa of Liliana. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton Street, Elma, Saturday at 9 AM. Online condolences may be left at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com.