Schneiderman will not face charges from sexual assault allegations

ALBANY – Six months after he resigned in disgrace from office, former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was notified Thursday that he will not face criminal charges involving allegations made by four women that he sexually assaulted them.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas, appointed as special prosecutor by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to investigate the case, said she came to her decision not to charge Schneiderman after personally interviewing the alleged victims.

“I believe the women who shared their experiences with our investigation team,’’ the prosecutor said in a statement Thursday morning. "However, legal impediments, including statutes of limitations, preclude criminal prosecution."

Singas was named special prosecutor in May to investigate claims made by the four women in a May 7 story in The New Yorker magazine. Schneiderman abruptly resigned following the allegations by women that he hit and choked them.

The district attorney said she has proposed changes in state law that would make it a crime against anyone “who slaps, punches, shoves or kicks another person, without consent, for sexual gratification.’’

Singas said she had uncovered no wrongdoing by anyone in the state Attorney General’s office related to the allegations against the former attorney general, a Democrat from Manhattan.

On Thursday, Schneiderman issued a statement saying he has been in rehabilitation since the case against him emerged and ended his career as one of the nation’s most well-known attorneys general.

“I recognize that District Attorney Singas’ decision not to prosecute does not mean I have done nothing wrong. And I accept full responsibility for my conduct in my relationships with my accusers,’’ he said.

The decision by the special prosecutor did not sit well with one of the alleged victims of Schneiderman’s actions.

Michelle Manning Barish took to Twitter Thursday morning to demand Schneiderman apologize and give donations.

“I need an admission of wrongdoing. An apology. And the $8.5 million dollars in campaign contributions donated to women’s shelters and domestic abuse programs in NY. Or I will fight,’’ the New York City woman tweeted after the decision not to prosecute Schneiderman – coming two days after election day – was announced.

The decision not to prosecute the former attorney general was hit from various sides.

Edward Cox, the state Republican Party chairman, called the decision "an appalling miscarriage of justice.''

"A powerful politician escaping criminal charges for his actions is not only a slap in the face to his victims, but sends a dangerous message to abusers and sets back the movement to ensure protections for women. We are cognizant of legal statutes of limitations, but it’s nonetheless outrageous Mr. Schneiderman will not be held accountable for his crimes,'' Cox said.

Sonia Ossorio, president of NOW-NY, said Schneiderman is "yet another powerful man who hasn't been held accountable in a court of law for his abuse of women.'' She said her organization will work with lawmakers to address changes in the law regarding statute of limitations of sexual abuse.

"Mr. Schneiderman used his power as a weapon. These women knew he could exert a tremendous amount of political and law enforcement power at any time and they wanted that to end and they didn't want anyone else to be vulnerable to his abuse. They have done a great public service,'' she said of the women who came forward in the case.