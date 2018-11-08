Scary Lucy redux? MLK Park bust story goes national

The disagreement over the bust in Buffalo’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park has reached NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

There’s a petition drive and campaign to replace the bust with one that looks more like King, but the sculpture was never supposed to look exactly like him, according to those who organized the effort to erect the sculpture 35 years ago.

In her “Amber Says What” segment election night, "Late Night" writer Amber Ruffin mentioned Buffalo locals were complaining that the statue in Martin Luther King Park looks nothing like the slain civil rights leader.

“I was like, how bad could it be?” she said.

Then she saw a photo of the bust in the park.

“Whaaaat?” she said, laughing. “That guy looks nothing like Martin Luther King.”

And then Ruffin delivered her punchline: “You know who looks more like Martin Luther King? This guy."

And she pointed to a headshot of Meyers.

Wait until she sees Scary Lucy.

The Buffalo connection comes up at the 1:04 mark: