Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 8, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to English statesman and poet Robert Bulwer-Lytton, born on this date in 1831, “Genius does what it must, talent does what it can.”

• • •

GOING, GOING, GONE – Guest auctioneer Sam Haney will encourage bids as the Hamburg Antique Studies Group holds its first auction to sell donations of antique and vintage items from old homes in the area Friday evening in the Hamburg Community Center, 107 Prospect Ave.

Preview begins at 7 p.m. Auction starts at 7:30. Admission is $1. Food will be available. Proceeds will help paint the historic Boies-Lord House on South Park Avenue.

• • •

INTO THE WOODS – Nature’s Gathering, an art show and wine tasting to benefit the Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St. There will be art and specialty goods from artisan vendors, appetizers and samples of beer from Flying Bison and wine from Midgard Winery. Tickets are $15 advance, $20 at the door. Get tickets online at reinsteinwoods.org.

• • •

LONG LEGACY – The Villa Maria College Circle of Friends will honor Sister Marcella Marie Garus, former president and business administrator at the college, at a luncheon Sunday in the Millennium Buffalo Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $30. For info, call 961-1825.

• • •

ELECTION ANALYSIS – Amherst Town Council member Jacqualine Berger will discuss results of this week’s national and state elections at the monthly Achim program at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Meadows Lounge at the Weinberg Campus, 2650 N. Forest Road, Getzville. The program is sponsored by the Brotherhood of Temple Beth Zion. All are welcome.

• • •

CENTURY MARKERS – The Iroquois Foundation celebrates the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I by hosting a 4-Miler Race to Salute Veterans at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the Iroquois Veterans Memorial, 2111 Girdle Road, Elma.

There will be a Krolick’s chicken barbecue for $10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at end of the race at the Made in America store, 100 West Maple Court, Elma. Registration is $25 advance, $30 race day. Veterans receive a $5 discount. To register online, search for the Iroquois Foundation at itsyourrace.com.

The award-winning American Legion Band of the Tonawandas will salute the World War I centennial with marches and patriotic songs in a Veterans Day Concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $16.

• • •

SAVE THE DATE – The Northtowns Christian Women’s Connection will hold a discussion of aging and fitness at a Thanksgiving luncheon at 11:30 a.m. next Wednesday in Classics V, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. After lunch, Judy Button will speak about her life-changing missionary experiences. Reservations are needed by Monday. Cost is $22. Call 775-5002 or 835-1061.

• • •

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The online edition of Reporters’ Notebook frequently contains items that are trimmed from the print edition, or appear there in shorter form, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.