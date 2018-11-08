PYANOWSKI, Ann (Panzcykowski)

November 6, 2018, of Lackawanna, NY; beloved wife of the late Stanley; dearest mother of Thomas (Viola), Camille (Vincent) Renzi, James, John (Kim) and the late Marsha Chmiel; loving grandmother of six and great-grandmother of four; daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (nee Dudczak) Panzcykowski; sister of the late Jean (late Joseph) Procakiewicz, Stephanie (late Matthew) Pawluczyk and Frances (late Walter) Czyz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Friday from 2-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9:30 AM at Queen of Angels Church, Electric and Warsaw Sts. (please assemble in church). Mrs. Pyanowski was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and Parish Bingo committee for 32 years.