Pregnant smokers have new resource to help them quit

Alexus Scott had two children with her boyfriend when she was a teen. When they decided to have a third child together last year, she chose to take a healthier approach to pregnancy. That meant an end to smoking several Black & Mild cigarillos a day.

Scott, 26, a home health aide who lives in Rochester, turned to the Baby & Me – Tobacco Free Program for help.

"My oldest son has asthma, and his dad does, too,” she said, “so I know what it's like for a child to not be able to breathe. I didn't want my baby to be born with breathing problems because of me."

The program – launched 17 years ago in Jamestown by Laurie Adams, then a health educator with the Chautauqua County Health Department – is now in 21 states. It has helped more than 20,000 expectant moms quit smoking.

YourCare Health Plan recently began offering its version of the program to all Medicaid-eligible women in Erie County, with a twist. Rather than asking those women to get to a health care site, a smoking cessation specialist will pay them a home visit.

"These are the most vulnerable women and that's where we've chosen to focus our efforts," said Kelly Yount, a YourCare prenatal nurse, the health insurer’s case manager for Baby & Me, and a former smoker.

The program provides regular smoking cessation counseling – usually once a month – and other educational support. It offers $25 Walmart swipe cards during most visits that can be used only to buy diapers and baby wipes. Expectant and new moms are expected to pass a breath test during each visit to receive their incentives, although some grace is given to allow women to stay in the program if they slip up.

Scott did – once. “I bought a Black & Mild. When I tried it, I felt so guilty. I had to be outside. I had my baby and I smelled that old smell on my body. I felt I came so far and asked myself, 'Why are you letting this control you again?' I broke it up and threw it out and never did it again."

Baby & Me spread quickly from Chautauqua to Cattaraugus and Allegany counties after Adams established it in 2001. The smoking rate of mothers delivering at hospitals in the three counties stood at 40 percent at the time – 15 percentage points higher than the state average back then.

"At the time, we knew that these women needed a lot more than the average smoker to quit and they needed extended support after that baby was born," said Adams, who five years ago left the New York State Tobacco Control program to become full-time executive director of Baby & Me.

Smoking rates among pregnant women have continued to fall but poorer women, who tend to lack in education, continue to smoke at rates higher than others, Adams said. Each story is different, she said, but it's common to hear these women say they got hooked early, and that most people around them smoke.

"Chances are their mother smoked and their grandmother smoked,” Adams said, “and if there were any poor birth outcomes, it wasn't in their minds associated with smoking."

That lack of understanding costs everyone, including taxpayers.

Smoking during pregnancy can cause premature birth, low birth weight, still births, birth defects and sudden infant death syndrome. A typical delivery in Western New York costs about $5,000, Yount said, while the cost of neonatal intensive care for a premature baby runs at least 10 times that.

Lifetime health issues for children born too early and subjected to secondhand smoke can include asthma, ear infections and hearing loss, allergies, digestive conditions, neurological problems, childhood cancers, learning disabilities and behavioral challenges.

Moms who smoke run higher risks for upper respiratory infections, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, lung cancer and more.

"Every single cell inside your body is impacted by cigarette smoke," Yount said.

An independent research study in New York shows Baby & Me helped 60 percent of pregnant women in the program quit smoking and remain smoke-free six months after delivery. The program also lowered the number of premature deliveries and babies born with low birth weight.

"Research has shown that when you do face-to-face counseling, use [breath] testing and provide an incentive, you will increase the chances of quitting and staying quit," Adams said.

Most Baby & Me programs are open to all, including several in the region that can be found online at babyandmetobaccofree.org.

Expectant moms who believe they are Medicaid eligible can call YourCare Health Plan at 844-337-7144 or email triage@yourcarehealthplan.com.

Not only has Scott been smoke-free, except for one slip-up, since the fall of 2017, her boyfriend, Justin Morrison, also quit, making life healthier for little Morgan – born two weeks late on St. Patrick’s Day – her brother, Justin Jr., 11, and sister, Justice, who turns 8 this weekend.

“Smoking is not part of my life anymore," Scott said. "It’s OK to reach out and get help, even if you think you're alone. You're not. There are a lot of people willing to give you help and guidance. It's good for you and your children."

