Plans for 2020 Census to be aired at Falls forum Friday

Richard Tobe, director of special intergovernmental projects for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, will join Niagara Falls Mayor Paul A. Dyster Friday to host a public forum on planning for the 2020 U.S. Census.

The session begins at 10 a.m. in the Conference and Events Center, 101 Old Falls St.

"The census is an important function for Niagara Falls, as it will ensure we get the necessary resources and representation from the federal government," Dyster said.

"This event in Niagara Falls brings local leaders together in order to work collaboratively to assure a fair and full count," Tobe said.

He will discuss plans for a State Complete Count Commission, and a Census Bureau official will discuss new technology for the count and efforts to reach hard-to-count populations.