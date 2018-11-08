PHILLIPS, Durwood E.

PHILLIPS - Durwood E. Age 86, of the Town of Niagara, departed this life on Sunday, November 4, 2018. Born on July 21,1932, in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Thomas and Arline (Fellows) Phillips. On July 12, 1952, Durwood married the former Jean M. Nickerson in the former Sacred Heart Church. Mr. Phillips proudly served in the United States Army, and was the proprietor of The Triangle Grill in Niagara Falls, NY. In addition to his beloved wife, Mr. Phillips is survived by sons, John, James (Deborah) and Jerry (Samantha) Phillips; grandchildren; a great-grandson; a sister, Dale (late David) Dodge and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Anne (late Richard) Hoffman and Duane (late Lillian) Phillips. Visitation will be on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the Chapel of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY, where Funeral Services will begin on Saturday, November 10th at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., which will be celebrated in St. Raphael Parish, with Rev. Ivan Skenderovic serving as celebrant. Interment will follow, concluding with Military Honors, in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. Please visit www.goodlandercares.com for online condolences, to order flowers, read his full obituary and to view his tribute video when available.